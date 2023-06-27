Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
World News

Corruption trial begins for former Indonesia IT minister over mobile phone tower project

Former Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate, center, is escorted by prosecutors and police after his trial at an anti-graft court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Indonesia's anti-graft court on Tuesday began a trial for Plate who was charged with corruption over the construction of mobile phone transmission towers in remote parts of the country. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Former Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate, center, is escorted by prosecutors and police after his trial at an anti-graft court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Indonesia's anti-graft court on Tuesday began a trial for Plate who was charged with corruption over the construction of mobile phone transmission towers in remote parts of the country. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Former Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate, left, talks to his lawyers during his trial at anti- graft court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Indonesia's anti-graft court on Tuesday began a trial for Plate who was charged with corruption over the construction of mobile phone transmission towers in remote parts of the country. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Former Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate, left, talks to his lawyers during his trial at anti- graft court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Indonesia's anti-graft court on Tuesday began a trial for Plate who was charged with corruption over the construction of mobile phone transmission towers in remote parts of the country. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Former Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate sits on the defendant's chair during his trial at an anti- graft court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Indonesia's anti-graft court on Tuesday began a trial for Plate who was charged with corruption over the construction of mobile phone transmission towers in remote parts of the country. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Former Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate sits on the defendant's chair during his trial at an anti- graft court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Indonesia's anti-graft court on Tuesday began a trial for Plate who was charged with corruption over the construction of mobile phone transmission towers in remote parts of the country. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Former Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate walk during his trial at an anti- graft court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Indonesia's anti-graft court on Tuesday began a trial for Plate who was charged with corruption over the construction of mobile phone transmission towers in remote parts of the country. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Former Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate walk during his trial at an anti- graft court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Indonesia's anti-graft court on Tuesday began a trial for Plate who was charged with corruption over the construction of mobile phone transmission towers in remote parts of the country. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Former Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate sits on the defendant's chair during his trial at an anti-graft court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Indonesia's anti-graft court on Tuesday began a trial for Plate who was charged with corruption over the construction of mobile phone transmission towers in remote parts of the country. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Former Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate sits on the defendant's chair during his trial at an anti-graft court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Indonesia's anti-graft court on Tuesday began a trial for Plate who was charged with corruption over the construction of mobile phone transmission towers in remote parts of the country. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

By ACHMAD IBRAHIM and EDNA TARIGAN
 
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s anti-graft court on Tuesday began a trial for a former communication and information technology minister who was charged with corruption over the construction of mobile phone transmission towers in remote parts of the country.

Prosecutors allege that Johnny G. Plate changed the terms of the 8 trillion rupiah ($533 million) procurement project and the number of construction sites without conducting feasibility studies and that he personally enriched himself with 17.8 billion rupiah ($1.2 million).

Anang Achmad Latif, the director of an agency under the Communications and Information Ministry, and Yohan Suryanto, a development expert from the University of Indonesia, were indicted alongside Plate for similar charges.

Prosecutors also said Plate asked Latif for 500 million rupiah ($33,353) a month from March 2021 to October 2022, with the money coming from a consortium company that worked for the project.

Plate, who was part of the government coalition NasDem party, is the fifth minister from President Joko Widodo’s administrations to be charged with corruption. Four other members of Widodo’s Cabinet have been sentenced to prison terms in corruption cases, casting a shadow over Widodo’s efforts to clean up the government while he looks for a successor after his term ends in 2024.

The construction project involving Plate was initiated at the end of 2020 to provide mobile phone coverage to more than 7,900 blank spots in Indonesia’s outermost, underdeveloped and remote areas of Papua, Sulawesi, Borneo, Sumatra and East Nusa Tenggara provinces.

Prosecutors say Plate met Latif and businessman Galumbang Simanjuntak in Jakarta in 2020 to discuss plans for the 4G BTS infrastructure project and supporting projects. The implementation work later involved companies affiliated with Simanjuntak.

Plate was arrested on May 17 after being questioned as part of an investigation by the attorney general’s office in Jakarta. He was apprehended along with five other suspects, including three from the private sector, after some 60 people were questioned about the procurement process.

Plate’s arrest sparked speculation over the fate of the NasDem party, which is part of the government coalition along with seven others. NasDem had earlier endorsed a popular opposition politician, Anies Baswedan, as a presidential candidate in 2024. Widodo has referred to the party as an “outsider” in the coalition.