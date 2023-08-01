Indonesia sends emergency aid after famine kills 6 people in its eastern Papua region

FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed, May 9, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif. Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Bed Bath & Beyond relaunches online
FILE - Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, walks with Ron Lacks, left, Alfred Lacks Carter, third from left, both grandsons of Henrietta Lacks, and other descendants of Lacks, outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore, Oct. 4, 2021. The family of Henrietta Lacks is settling a lawsuit against a biotechnology company it accuses of improperly profiting from her cells. Their federal lawsuit in Baltimore claimed Thermo Fisher Scientific has made billions from tissue taken without the Black woman’s consent from her cervical cancer tumor. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, file)
Family of Henrietta Lacks settles lawsuit
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, Trader Joe's logo hangs on a mural at it's market in Cambridge, Mass. Trader Joe's is recalling a broccoli cheddar soup that may contain insects and cooked falafel over possible rocks, about one week after the grocery chain recalled two cookie products over similar concerns. The soup recall impacts Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup with “Use By” dates ranging from July 18 to September 15 of this year, according to a Thursday, July 27, 2023 announcement from the company. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Trader Joe’s recalls
FILE - Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years. He has given Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board
FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
World News

Indonesia sends emergency aid after famine kills 6 people in its eastern Papua region

By Associated Press
 
Share

JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia is sending emergency humanitarian assistance to the country’s eastern Papua province suffering from drought that killed at least six people and left thousands facing hunger in the past two months, officials said on Tuesday.

The Puncak Regency in Central Papua Province was hit the hardest.

The National Disaster Management Agency’s spokesperson said the drought has also left people in the regency without access to clean water, killing six people, including a baby, after suffering from starvation, diarrhea and dehydration.

He said El Niño has triggered drought and extreme cold weather causing crop failures and leaving the regency’s villagers scrambling to find food.

Other news
Cows imported from Australia stand in a pen at a government's slaughterhouse near Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Indonesia suspended live cattle import from four Australian facilities after finding cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in livestock shipped from Australia, officials said on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Binsar Sakkara)
Indonesia suspends live cattle import from 4 Australian facilities fearing lumpy skin disease
In this photo released by the Press and Media Bureau of the Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center left, and his wife Iriana disembark from their plane upon arrival at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, China, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived Thursday in China and planned to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, a state news agency reported. (Laily Rachev/Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)
Presidents of Indonesia and China meet to discuss joint projects and regional politics
Members of the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) prepare to save miners who have been trapped at an illegal mining area in Banyumas, Central Java province, Indonesia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Indonesian rescuers upped their efforts Thursday to save multiple miners who have been trapped in a pit at an illegal mining area since late Tuesday evening. (AP Photo/Agus Fitrah)
Rescuers in Indonesia try to reach 8 workers trapped in an illegal mining hole

He added that another 7,500 people in Papua are facing hunger as a result of the food shortage.

“The disaster was triggered by extreme weather,” said the Regent of Puncak Willem Wandik. “The air temperature is very cold and there has been no rain since May,” which has negatively affected the province’s harvest. Its main crops are corn, sweet potato, cassava, taro and sago.

The head of the agency, Suharyanto, blamed the extreme weather on climate change during a discussion forum in Jakarta on Monday, saying that El Nino-induced drought has become a serious concern for people in Central Papua province.

Suharyanto, who goes by a single name, along with other officials are flying much-needed aid — food, clothes, blankets and medical supplies — to the drought-struck province, accessible only by helicopters and motorbikes.

El Niño, expected to peak between August and September, would not affect all of Indonesia, said Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of the National Meteorological Climatological and Geophysical Agency.

“There’s a possibility of one region facing drought while a neighboring area suffers floods or other hydrometeorological disasters,” she said.

President Joko Widodo instructed the country’s military to deliver food aid to the hilly Puncak regency, a stronghold for separatists who have battled Indonesian rule in the impoverished region since the early 1960s.

“Plants do not grow during the cold spell there, and food aid has also been hampered by security problems where planes are afraid to land,” Widodo told reporters on Monday.

Rebel attacks have spiked in recent years, with dozens killed, displacing thousands of people in Papua. The province used to be a Dutch colony and is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia. Conflicts between indigenous Papuans and Indonesian security forces are common.

An El Nino is a natural, temporary and occasional warming of part of the Pacific that shifts global weather patterns, and climate change is making them stronger.