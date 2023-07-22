Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
Remembering Tony Bennett
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
Sports

Power wins pole position for both races of IndyCar doubleheader at Iowa Speedway

Will Power, of Australia, walks through the pit area during qualifying for an IndyCar Series auto race, Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 of 6 | 

Will Power, of Australia, walks through the pit area during qualifying for an IndyCar Series auto race, Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Will Power, of Australia, stands next to his car during qualifying for an IndyCar Series auto race, Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
2 of 6 | 

Will Power, of Australia, stands next to his car during qualifying for an IndyCar Series auto race, Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Will Power, of Australia, puts his helmet on during qualifying for an IndyCar Series auto race, Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
3 of 6 | 

Will Power, of Australia, puts his helmet on during qualifying for an IndyCar Series auto race, Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alex Palou, of Spain, stands next to his car during qualifying for an IndyCar Series auto race, Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
4 of 6 | 

Alex Palou, of Spain, stands next to his car during qualifying for an IndyCar Series auto race, Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Christian Lundgaard, of Denmark, prepares for qualifying for an IndyCar Series auto race, Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
5 of 6 | 

Christian Lundgaard, of Denmark, prepares for qualifying for an IndyCar Series auto race, Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Will Power, of Australia, reacts after winning the pole position for an IndyCar Series auto race, Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
6 of 6 | 

Will Power, of Australia, reacts after winning the pole position for an IndyCar Series auto race, Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JOHN BOHNENKAMP
 
Share

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Will Power put together two fast laps Saturday to win both pole positions for this weekend’s IndyCar Series doubleheader at Iowa Speedway.

The lineups for the series’ lone doubleheader were determined by individual lap speeds — the first lap determined the lineup for Saturday’s 250-lap race, with the second lap setting the lineup for Sunday’s 250-lap event.

Power’s first lap was 181.426 mph, and then he followed that with a lap of 181.578 mph.

Other news
Alex Palou, of Spain, drives his car during practice for an IndyCar Series auto race, Friday, July 21, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Alex Palou hopes Iowa Speedway fortunes can change in weekend doubleheader
Alex Palou isn’t comfortable with Iowa Speedway, which could have an impact on the IndyCar Series point standings after this weekend’s doubleheader at the .875-mile oval.
Will Power, of Australia, speaks as Tony Kanaan, of Brazil, looks on during the drivers meeting for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
IndyCar champ Will Power shoves Scott Dixon after crash during practice for Road America
Reigning IndyCar champion Will Power shoved Scott Dixon after the two were involved in a Saturday morning crash during practice at Road America.
Roger Penske watches during practice for the IndyCar Grand Prix auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Pressure building on Team Penske to get Indianapolis 500 results
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Will Power and Scott McLaughlin joined Josef Newgarden behind a table draped in a checked flag Wednesday, the trio of IndyCar drivers the very definition of focus.

“It is very cool this year, because I’m trying to win this race,” said Power, the defending series champion who has never won at Iowa. “I’ve been trying for a long time. I’m stoked to be starting up front. No better spot, obviously.”

Power led a Team Penske sweep of the top three spots for Saturday’s race. Scott McLaughlin was second with a first lap of 180.334 mph, while Josef Newgarden, a four-time winner at Iowa, was third at 180.081. The three were the only drivers to average above 180 mph in their two laps.

“I won Class B,” McLaughlin said, smiling. “Will is a genius.”

Power and McLaughlin will be on the front row for Sunday’s race. Newgarden struggled in his second lap, qualifying seventh at 177.863 mph.

“I think all three of the cars are pretty close (in setups),” Power said.

Power won the 69th and 70th poles of his career, earning two bonus points in the series standings.

Series points leader Alex Palou, who was 15th fastest in Friday’s practice, will start seventh in Saturday’s race and 12th on Sunday.

Qualifying was delayed for more than an hour because of rain.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports