Sports

Kyle Kirkwood wins Music City Grand Prix for 2nd win of season for Andretti

By TERESA M. WALKER
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Kirkwood easily held off Scott McLaughlin over a final four-lap shootout and won the Music City Grand Prix on Sunday for his second career victory.

The 24-year-old from Jupiter, Florida, started eighth and led a race-high 34 laps. He took the lead for good on lap 54 and appeared poised to race to the finish for Andretti Autosports after a caution with 10 laps remaining ensured he had enough fuel in his Honda

A four-car crash off the restart forced a red flag stoppage.

On the green flag, Kirkwood managed to drive through the rubber debris on the 2.1-mile, 11-turn course around the streets of Nashville to add his second victory in his second IndyCar Series season to his first at Long Beach in April.

McLaughlin finished second in a similar final shootout here a year ago. He won his second straight pole on this course in his Chevrolet for Team Penske, led the first 24 laps before his first pit stop. But he couldn’t chase down Kirkwood.

Alex Palou, the series points leader, finished third. Josef Newgarden had his best finish yet in his hometown race at fourth. Scott Dixon, who won here a year ago, was fifth.

For a race already being called “Crashville” after 17 combined cautions over the past two years, the first yellow came out on lap 13 when a piece of a rear wing came off David Malukas’ Honda a couple of laps after a pit stop, ending his race after 11 laps.

With only four cautions and eight laps under yellow, that left the streets filled with rubber chunks.

DIXON TIES KANAAN

Dixon started 12th, and the man who won his 53rd career race here a year ago tied Tony Kanaan’s IndyCar record with his 318th consecutive start. The 43-year-old New Zealander can break the tie Saturday in Indianapolis.

PRE-RACE SCRAMBLE

Will Power had to scramble before the race started to grab some communication equipment. He had to run to grab the gear, then put the piece on before climbing into his car. He started seventh and finished 10th.

ROOKIE DEBUT

Linus Lundqvist the reigning Indy Lights champ, made his IndyCar debut driving Meyer Shank Racing’s No. 60 for Simon Pagenaud who hasn’t raced since a July 1 crash in practice at Mid-Ohio. Lundqvist was the highest qualifying rookie and started 11th.

He crashed the right front of the car into the wall after having run in the top 10 much of the race. That brought out the final caution with 10 laps remaining. He finished 25th.

UP NEXT

The Gallagher Grand Prix on Saturday on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of an IndyCar and NASCAR crossover.

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing