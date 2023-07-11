Sports car champ Tom Blomqvist to make IndyCar debut for Simon Pagenaud in Toronto

Elizabeth Holmes, center, walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Holmes is accused of duping elite financial backers, customers and patients into believing that her startup was about to revolutionize medicine. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Elizabeth Holmes on track for early release
Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Washington. Two Amtrak train cars derailed, but upright, inside a tunnel near Union Station. D.C. Fire and EMS evaluated one passenger and no other injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Amtrak derailment in Washington DC
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Powerball jackpot reaches $725 million
File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 2023. Bank of America is being ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees imposed on customers, withholding reward bonuses explicitly promised to credit card customers, and misappropriating sensitive personal information to open accounts without customer knowledge or authorization. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Bank of America fined
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
Sports

Sports car champ Tom Blomqvist to make IndyCar debut for Simon Pagenaud in Toronto

By DAVE SKRETTA
 
Share

Two-time defending Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona winner Tom Blomqvist will make his IndyCar debut this weekend in Toronto, where he will replace the injured Simon Pagenaud in the No. 60 car for Meyer Shank Racing.

Pagenaud was hurt just over a week ago during practice at Mid-Ohio, where his brakes failed and he was forced to send his car into a spin in a desperate attempt to scrub some speed. The car hit a gravel trap on the exit of a corner and rolled seven times as pieces flew into the air before finally coming to rest on its side against a barrier.

Pagenaud was examined and released from the track care center but was not approved the following day to drive in the race, and IndyCar veteran Conor Daly was drafted as a last-minute replacement. Daly completed every lap and finished 20th.

Other news
FILE - Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia walks though the paddock at Albert Park ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, on March 30, 2023. Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo will make a shock return to Formula One at the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix. The eight-time Grand Prix winner was axed by McLaren at the end of last year. But he will now replace Nyck de Vries at Red Bull’s junior team AlphaTauri for the rest of the year. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Ricciardo replaces De Vries at AlphaTauri in surprise return to F1 and will race at Hungarian GP
Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo will make a shock return to Formula One at the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix.
William Byron speaks to the media after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
AUTO RACING: Byron back on top after 4th Cup Series win; Verstappen keeps rolling, Palou hopes to
William Byron is back on top of NASCAR’s top series after his series-best fourth win of the season. The Hendrick Motorsports driver overcame a spin early in the second stage and won at Atlanta when the race was shortened by severe weather.
Ross Chastain, holding flag, celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, late Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Busch Light signs multiyear deal with Trackhouse Racing to sponsor Ross Chastain
Anheuser-Busch and Trackhouse Racing announced a multiyear agreement Tuesday that will make Busch Light the primary sponsor for Ross Chastain in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Winner Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands. right, sprays champagne on second placed McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, and third Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, after the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Hamilton happy his old team McLaren is competitive again despite losing out for 2nd at British GP
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is happy his old team McLaren is competitive in Formula One again. Even if it is at his expense.

Pagenaud hoped to return in Toronto, but IndyCar’s medical staff still had not cleared him to compete on Tuesday.

“Simon says he’s feeling fine and absolutely ready to get back in the car once he is cleared, but he knows there is an IndyCar protocol in place to protect the drivers, so we just have to follow those guidelines,” team owner Mike Shank said. “I know he was disappointed to end his long streak of starts, but everyone wants him to be as healthy as possible.

We are fortunate to have Tom available to jump in on such short notice. He’s a champion, has a little bit of experience in the car and is coming off another big IMSA win last weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, so this was not a tough call for us.”

Blomqvist started his career in open-wheel racing, including four seasons in Formula 3 in Europe, where at the age of 16 he broke Lewis Hamilton’s record as the youngest champion of the Formula Renault UK series.

The 29-year-old British driver has primarily run sports cars and prototypes the past seven seasons, winning last year’s IMSA championship with Meyer Shank Racing. But Blomqvist did have an IndyCar test last October at Sebring.

“First and foremost, I’m thinking of Simon and hoping that he recovers as quickly as possible so that he can get back behind the wheel,” said Blomqvist, who has been linked to a full-time IndyCar ride with Meyer Shank Racing as soon as next season.

“I have to thank Mike and Jim (Meyer) for considering me to fill in this weekend,” Blomqvist said. “I’m definitely looking forward to seeing what IndyCar has to offer. Diving straight into the deep end is an understatement after only having one test in the MSR IndyCar last year. I’m excited but aware of the challenges of getting up to speed during a race weekend, so I’m not putting any pressure on myself. Just going to go out there soak it all in and give it all I’ve got.”

Scott Dixon is the defending champion of the Grand Prix of Toronto, which begins Friday with the first round of practice. There is another round Saturday, along with qualifying before the race on Sunday.

Blomqvist will have some veteran help in Toronto from Meyer Shank Racing teammate and four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves, who won a lower-level Indy Lights race at the track in 1997 but has never won there in IndyCar’s top level.

“I’m very excited to get back to Toronto. It’s a very fun event getting to run on the streets,” Castroneves said. “The team has been working so hard in the last few races to get some momentum going and I think we have made improvements and learned a lot. We will take that to Toronto this weekend and have a good race.”

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports