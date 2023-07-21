FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front left, arrives before a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
Sports

Alex Palou hopes Iowa Speedway fortunes can change in weekend doubleheader

Alex Palou, of Spain, drives his car during practice for an IndyCar Series auto race, Friday, July 21, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 of 8 | 

Alex Palou, of Spain, drives his car during practice for an IndyCar Series auto race, Friday, July 21, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alex Palou, of Spain, gets ready for practice at an IndyCar Series auto race, Friday, July 21, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
2 of 8 | 

Alex Palou, of Spain, gets ready for practice at an IndyCar Series auto race, Friday, July 21, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ed Carpenter drives his car during practice for an IndyCar Series auto race, Friday, July 21, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
3 of 8 | 

Ed Carpenter drives his car during practice for an IndyCar Series auto race, Friday, July 21, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Will Power, of Australia, drives his car during practice for an IndyCar Series auto race, Friday, July 21, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
4 of 8 | 

Will Power, of Australia, drives his car during practice for an IndyCar Series auto race, Friday, July 21, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, gets into his car during practice for an IndyCar Series auto race, Friday, July 21, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
5 of 8 | 

Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, gets into his car during practice for an IndyCar Series auto race, Friday, July 21, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Conor Daly puts on his helmet before practice for an IndyCar Series auto race, Friday, July 21, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
6 of 8 | 

Conor Daly puts on his helmet before practice for an IndyCar Series auto race, Friday, July 21, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alex Palou, of Spain, stands in the pit area before practice for an IndyCar Series auto race, Friday, July 21, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
7 of 8 | 

Alex Palou, of Spain, stands in the pit area before practice for an IndyCar Series auto race, Friday, July 21, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alex Palou, of Spain, walks in the pit area before practice for an IndyCar Series auto race, Friday, July 21, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
8 of 8 | 

Alex Palou, of Spain, walks in the pit area before practice for an IndyCar Series auto race, Friday, July 21, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JOHN BOHNENKAMP
 
Share

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Alex Palou isn’t comfortable with Iowa Speedway, which could have an impact on the IndyCar Series point standings after this weekend’s doubleheader at the .875-mile oval.

Palou has been dominant all season, leading the standings with 417 points. He has four wins, with nine top-five finishes in 10 races.

“If you’re winning and you’re consistent, you’re definitely going to win the championship,” driver Will Power said this week. “Certainly that team, as a group, (it’s a) full package — strategies, pit stops — and obviously Palou is the full package as a driver. It’s extremely tough to beat that this year.”

Other news
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Christian Lundgaard, foreground, of Denmark, celebrates with his team after winning the Honda Indy auto race in Toronto, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Dane Christian Lundgaard wins Honda Indy Toronto
Christian Lundgaard won the Honda Indy Toronto for his first victory of the IndyCar season. The Dane started the race on the pole but ultimately won because of a failed strategic gamble by Scott McLaughlin and Scott Dixon.
Christian Lundgaard celebrates with his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing teammates after winning the pole position for the 2023 Honda Indy Toronto in Toronto on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Lundgaard takes pole position at Honda Indy Toronto; IndyCar season leader Palou 15th
Christian Lundgaard has the pole for the Honda Indy Toronto. He had the best lap in the Firestone Fast 6 on a wet street course at Toronto’s Exhibition Place on Saturday.
Alex Paulo, left, is congratulated by team owner Chip Ganassi after winning the IndyCar auto race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
Alex Palou wins 3rd straight IndyCar race with victory at Mid-Ohio
Alex Palou continued his dominance of IndyCar at Mid-Ohio with his third straight series win. He executed perfect strategy with a fast car to beat Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon by a wide margin for his fourth win in the last five races.
Alex Palou (10) accelerates on the main straight out of Turn 14 during an IndyCar auto race, Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Road America near Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Gary C. Klein/The Sheboygan Press via AP)
Alex Palou dismisses ‘dominance’ of IndyCar despite 3 wins in his last 4 races
Alex Palou says he is not dominating the IndyCar series, even though he pretty much is these days. The 26-year-old Spaniard has won three of the past four races, has yet to finish outside of the top 10 this season and has a commanding 74-point lead over Marcus Ericsson in the championship race.

But Iowa Speedway, a fast short track that has gotten bumpier with age, has challenged Palou in his four previous races there. His best finish was sixth in the first race of last season’s doubleheader, and his average finish is 11th. He has never led a lap at the track.

“It’s not been a good place for us,” Palou said on Friday.

Palou was 15th-fastest in Friday’s practice session with a fast lap of 173.007 mph. Josef Newgarden, who has four wins at Iowa, was fastest at 176.428 mph.

Palou and his Chip Ganassi Racing team tested at the track last month. He was fourth-fastest among the 20 drivers who tested, but Palou thought his car could have been better.

“It’s going to be a tough weekend for us,” Palou said. “It hasn’t been a great three years for me here. We tested here, we made improvements. But we were not where we wanted to be. Hopefully we bring some new stuff to make us feel more comfortable and faster.”

That, he said, is the concern heading into a weekend when there’s little time to make adjustments between Saturday’s morning qualifying and the afternoon 250-lap race, and between the end of Saturday’s race and Sunday’s 250-lap event.

“There’s a lot of track time,” Palou said. “It’s tough for everybody — drivers, engineers, everybody. I think if you’re having a good weekend, you’re going to have a good two races. If you’re having a bad weekend, you’re probably going to have two bad races, because there’s not much you can do.”

Palou has a 117-point lead on second-place driver Scott Dixon in the standings, and a 126-point margin on third-place driver Newgarden.

“You’ve got to hand it to them, they’re doing a hell of a job, whether it’s on speed, or whether it’s strategy or consistency,” Dixon said of Palou and his team. “You can’t knock it. They’re doing a hell of a job, and we have to do a better one.”

But with this being the lone doubleheader on the IndyCar schedule this season, Dixon knows there are a lot of points available.

“It can definitely change how the championship plays out, especially with the amount of races we have in this very short window coming down to the last two or three (races),” Dixon said. “It can definitely change quickly, as we’ve seen with doubleheaders in the past. It can definitely change the landscape.”

“In 48 hours, everything can change super quickly,” Palou said. “But it’s the same for everybody.”

A win in either race would give Palou and his team a $1 million bonus from the PeopleReady Force For Good Challenge, awarded to a driver who can win on an oval, a street course, and a road course during the season. Half of the bonus would go to the American Legion, Palou’s chosen charity.

Both races will feature a 28-car field that can get stretched out in a hurry.

“Wherever you are, you’re going to be in traffic,” Palou said. “Even if you’re up front, you’re going to be in traffic pretty quickly. I think this is one of the best tracks for racing that we go to on ovals, apart from Indy, where it allows you to overtake if you have a fast car. I’m not worried about the dirty air here.”

There are other concerns for Palou, although the points cushion eases the worry.

“I hope this weekend can be amazing,” Palou said. “But if not, we’ll keep working.”

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports