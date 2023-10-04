Google Pixel 8
Grosjean is taking Andretti to court. Former F1 driver says he expected a 3rd season with the team

By JENNA FRYER
 
Former Formula One driver Romain Grosjean said Wednesday he is pursuing arbitration against Andretti Global because the team is not bringing him back for a third season in the IndyCar Series.

Grosjean, who has spent the three seasons since his death-defying 2020 F1 crash racing IndyCar in the United States, said in a statement posted to social media that he believed he was returning to Andretti in 2024.

Andretti has hired Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson and is believed to be dropping from four cars to three for next season.

“I had expected to continue racing with the fine people of Andretti Autosport in the coming years,” the Frenchman said. “I am disappointed that is not being fulfilled, and wish Andretti team members well. I am pursuing other options to continue my IndyCar career in pursuit of excellence. I have commenced an arbitration proceeding in Indiana against Andretti Autosport, seeking to protect my rights.”

A spokeswoman for Andretti did not return messages seeking comment Wednesday.

Grosjean, who relocated from Switzerland to Florida ahead of the 2022 season, has hired an Indianapolis law firm. He spent the season after his fire driving for Dale Coyne Racing and overperformed in underperforming equipment.

That landed Grosjean a promotion to Andretti, but he had a public feud with his teammates in 2022 and despite a strong start this season he has never won a race in two seasons with the team. He’s winless in 47 career IndyCar starts over three seasons.

“I enjoyed working with the IndyCar team at Andretti Autosport and am proud of the successes we shared through two seasons. I am thankful for the many friendships developed at the highest level of American open-wheel racing,” Grosjean wrote.

Grosjean scored back-to-back podiums in April and was a contender to win the season-opening race at St. Pete. But he crashed in the Indianapolis 500 and again the next week in Detroit. It was part of a five-race stretch in which Grosjean finished 22nd or lower in four races at a time teams are putting together next year’s lineup.

While there are still seats to be filled in the IndyCar Series, none are at the level of Andretti so any job Grosjean can find would be a step down from his last two years.

