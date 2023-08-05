This combination of images shows promotional art for "Reservation Dogs," left, "Mixtape" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." (Hulu/Paramount+/Prime Video via AP)
U.S. News

Louisiana couple in custody after 4-month-old daughter is found dead in their home

 
RESERVE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana couple is in custody after their 4-month-old daughter was found dead in their home, which authorities say was in deplorable condition.

Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, both of Reserve, were arrested Tuesday, and face second-degree murder, neglect, child abuse and other charges, St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre told news outlets. Each are being held on $600,000 bond. It was unknown if either suspect had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Deputies responded to a call of an infant not breathing around 9 a.m. Tuesday. When first responders arrived they found the infant in her bed but she was unresponsive, the sheriff’s office said.

The baby showed no signs of life and the coroner’s office pronounced her dead at the scene. An autopsy concluded she suffered from starvation, malnutrition, dehydration, severe neglect, and child abuse leading to her death, the sheriff’s office said.

The couple’s 13-month-old son also showed signs of neglect and abuse, and he was taken into state custody, authorities said.

Tregre said the couple “appeared unremorseful” during questioning.