Remains of newborn girl found at Massachusetts trash center

ROCHESTER, Mass. (AP) — Investigators in Massachusetts are turning to the public to help them identify a newborn baby girl whose remains were found earlier this week at a regional recycling facility.

Police think the baby’s mother may live on, have ties to, or recently traveled to Martha’s Vineyard because the baby was found in trash that appears to have originated on the island before being shipped to Zero Waste Solutions in Rochester, state police said in a statement Saturday.

The trash was found by Zero Waste Solutions employees on Thursday, police said.

The state medical examiner is conducting an autopsy, but results have not been made public.

State police and the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office are investigating. Anyone with information about the child or her parents is asked to contact law enforcement.

Massachusetts has had a baby safe haven law since 2004 that allows parents to surrender newborn infants 7 days old or younger at a hospital, police station or staffed fire station without facing criminal prosecution.

The remains of an infant girl were also found in the trash outside a Revere apartment building earlier this month.