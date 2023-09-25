Hollywood strikes
Business

This week in business: consumer confidence, inflation updates

 
Checking confidence?

The Conference Board on Tuesday releases its gauge of consumer confidence for September.

Economists project that confidence fell slightly this month. The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index surged in July to 114, its highest level in 24 months and has generally been strong since late in 2022. A reading of 90 or better reflects a healthy economy.

Consumer confidence, by month:

Other news
Chinese tourists takes selfies with Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, right, on their arrivals at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakarn province, Thailand, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Thailand's new government granting temporary visa-free entry to Chinese tourists, signaling that the recovery of the country's tourism industry is a top economic priority. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Thailand receives the first Chinese visitors under a new visa-free policy to boost tourism
Jens Eskelund, center, president of the European Chamber, speaks to journalists after publishing its European Business in China Position Paper 2023/2024, in Beijing on Sept. 20, 2023. The European Union's trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis called for a more balanced economic relationship with China on Monday, Sept. 25, noting a trade imbalance of nearly 400 billion euros ($425 billion), while also warning that China's position on the war in Ukraine could endanger its relationship with Europe. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
EU commissioner calls for more balanced trade with China and warns that Ukraine could divide them
Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Shares in Asia were mostly lower on Monday, with Tokyo the only major regional market to advance, after Wall Street wheezed to more losses with its worst week in six months. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly lower after Wall St has its worst week in 6 months

April 103.7

May: 102.5

June: 110.1

July: 114.0

Aug.: 106.1

Sept. (est): 105.4

Source: FactSet

Measuring inflation

The Commerce Department releases its August snapshot of U.S. consumer spending and inflation on Friday.

The personal consumption expenditure price index, a gauge of inflation that’s closely monitored by the Federal Reserve, ticked higher in July and is expected to have edged higher again last month. The Fed has been raising interest rates in a bid to bring inflation back down to 2%.

PCE Deflator, annual percent change, seasonally adjusted:

March 4.17

April 4.29

May 3.77

June: 2.96

July: 3.28

Aug. (est.): 3.40

Source: FactSet

Profits ahead

Carnival Corp. reports its third-quarter financial results on Friday.

It’s the first big cruise line to report results for last quarter, and should give investors a glimpse into the industry’s health. Wall Street expects it to report a profit of 76 cents per share, marking its first quarter in the green after several years of losses. Revenue is also expected to have surged from a year ago.