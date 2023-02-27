AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Minnesota surplus holds steady as budget picture improves

By STEVE KARNOWSKIFebruary 27, 2023 GMT
Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signs a bill into law at the St. Paul Labor Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. The bill requires Minnesota utilities to get 100% of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)
Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signs a bill into law at the St. Paul Labor Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. The bill requires Minnesota utilities to get 100% of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An updated forecast released Monday puts Minnesota’s budget surplus at $17.5 billion, representing an overall improvement in the state’s fiscal picture.

While the figure from Minnesota Management and Budget is down slightly from the $17.6 billion that the agency projected in November, the forecast now factors in the impacts of inflation on state spending for the first time in 20 years.

The new figure also accounts for a little over $100 million that the Legislature already has spent since it convened last month, mostly on bringing the state tax code into conformity with federal regulations and deductions, which resulted in a tax cut for many residents.

And the new projection also reflects how tax revenues continue to run ahead of expectations. Minnesota Management and Budget said individual income and corporate tax revenues are both up.

The new projection is the forecast that the Legislature will use to set the next two-year budget, which takes effect in July. By law, it must he balanced.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it means there’s still money for priorities laid out by Democrats, who control both chambers of the Legislature and the governor’s office for the first time in eight years. Republicans are still pushing for tax cuts.

Inflation

  • Stocks tick higher on Wall Street following last week’s rout

  • 2023 US recession now expected to start later than predicted

  • Stocks drop, send Wall Street to its worst week of the year

  • How major US stock indexes fared Friday 2/24/2023

    • Gov. Tim Walz’s proposed budget includes a combination of spending increases and tax credits to return some of the surplus to taxpayers.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.