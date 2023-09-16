Authorities investigate after 3 found dead in camper at Kansas race track

INMAN, Kan. (AP) — Three people have been found dead in a camper at a Kansas race track, authorities said.

McPherson County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Saturday the discovery was made at the Inman Motocross track.

The sheriff’s department said it is instigating with help from Inman police. No other details were immediately released, including the names of the victims or how they died.

Inman Motocross said in a post there had been a “tragedy” and that the Kansas Motocross Championship Series was being postponed.

“Today,” the post said, “we hug our loved ones extra tight and say I love you an extra time.”