U.S. News

Death of Wisconsin inmate serving life sentence for husband’s killing being investigated as homicide

 
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — The death of a 68-year-old inmate who was serving a life sentence at a central Wisconsin prison for the 2006 killing of her husband is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Guards found Cindy Schulz-Juedes unresponsive Wednesday in her cell at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution, and efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections said.

Fond du Lac Police were investigating the circumstances of her death and no additional details were immediately available, the state agency said.

Other news
Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, is shown at the defense table during closing arguments in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Jury deliberations begin in double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly in South Florida
Jurors in Florida have began deliberating in the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly. Broward County prosecutors said in closing arguments Thursday that the fatal shots in the 2018 deaths of two of Melly’s friends were fired from inside the Jeep where the victims died.
Police surround a Walmart in Florida City, Fla., about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Miami, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, after a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. Three men are facing charges Thursday, July 20, after the shooting. (David Goodhue/Miami Herald via AP)
3 charged after shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 and wounds another
Authorities say three men are facing charges a day after a shooting at a South Florida Walmart left one person dead and another wounded.
FILE - Sugarloaf mountain and Guanabara Bay are seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 8, 2016. The number of violent deaths in 2022 reached the lowest level in more than a decade, according to a July 20, 2023 report by Brazilian researchers at the Brazilian Forum on Public Safety, an independent group that tracks crimes. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)
Homicides in Brazil at the lowest level in over a decade, report says
Researchers say the number of homicides in Brazil last year reached the lowest level in more than a decade.
This police booking photograph provided by the New Hampshire Attorney General's office shows Ronney James Lee. More than four decades after Laura Kempton was killed in 1981, law enforcement officials believe they have solved the crime through DNA analysis and the use of forensic genealogy technology, according to N.H. Attorney General John Fromella. Lee, who died at 45 in February 2005 from a drug overdose, would have been charged with murder if he were still alive, Formella said Thursday July 20, 2023. (N.H. Attorney General's office photo via AP)
Police say DNA technology has identified the killer in the unsolved death of a woman in 1981
Law enforcement officials in New Hampshire say they’ve solved a killing that happened more than 40 years ago.

Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein told WLUK-TV that Schulz-Juedes’ death was being investigated as a homicide. He said Thursday that the investigation by police in the city about 67 miles (108 kilometers) north of Milwaukee was in its “infancy.”

Schulz-Juedes was convicted in Marathon County in October 2021 of being a party to first-degree intentional homicide and other charges in the fatal shooting of her husband, Kenneth Juedes, 58.

She was sentenced in June 2022 to life in prison without the chance of parole.

Kenneth Juedes was shot twice on Aug. 29, 2006, at the couple’s home in the town of Hull. He was a pharmacist for what was then Memorial Health Care in Medford, Wisconsin.