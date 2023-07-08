FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
U.S. News

Authorities search for “dangerous” inmate who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail using sheets

 
WARREN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities were searching Saturday for an inmate described by police as “very dangerous” who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania using bed sheets, officials said.

Michael Burham was last seen wearing a blue denim coat from the jail, white and orange pants, and orange shoes, Warren police said Friday.

Burham was being held on arson and burglary charges and was a suspect in a homicide investigation, police said. He was also associated with a prior carjacking and kidnapping of a local couple, police said.

FILE - People walk past the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, on March 16, 2014. The Scottish government has proposed decriminalizing possession of all drugs for personal use to tackle one of Europe’s highest overdose death rates. The semi-autonomous Edinburgh government, led by the pro-independence Scottish National Party, said Friday, July 7, 2023, that removing criminal penalties for drug possession would “allow for the provision of safe, evidence-based harm reduction services.” (AP Photo/Jill Lawless, File)
Scotland wants to decriminalize drugs. The UK government just says no
The Scottish government has proposed decriminalizing possession of all drugs for personal use to tackle one of Europe’s highest overdose death rates.
FILE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa, of Zimbabwe, attends a session at the Africa Pavilion at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Nov. 7, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.Zimbabwe’s main opposition party went to court Saturday, July 8, 2023 to challenge a police decision to ban it holding a rally in the buildup to what will be highly scrutinized elections next month. The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party has been told it cannot hold the gathering in the town of Bindura north of the capital Harare on Sunday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
Zimbabwe’s main opposition party goes to court to challenge a police decision to ban its rally
Zimbabwe’s main opposition party has gone to court to challenge a police decision to ban a rally it wants to hold in the buildup to what will be highly scrutinized elections next month.
The rain returns to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament
The rain returned to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court tournament. Only one match was completed before play was suspended on all outside courts.
Protesters march toward the Japanese Embassy during rally against the Japanese government's decision to release treated radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Koreans protest the planned release of Fukushima wastewater during a visit by the head of IAEA
Hundreds of people have marched in South Korea’s capital demanding Japan scrap its plans to release treated wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant.

“He is considered very dangerous, and the public is asked to be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary,” police said in a Facebook post.

Officials say he escaped by climbing on exercise equipment and using bed sheets tied together.