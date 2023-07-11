Elizabeth Holmes, center, walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Holmes is accused of duping elite financial backers, customers and patients into believing that her startup was about to revolutionize medicine. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
U.S. News

Farmers pulls out of Florida property insurance despite efforts to stabilize the market

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Farmers Insurance became the latest property insurance company to pull out of Florida on Tuesday despite repeated efforts by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature have made to try to calm the volatile market that is making homeownership less affordable.

Farmers informed the state that it is discontinuing new coverage of auto, home and umbrella policies. The company said in a statement that the decision affects policies issued through its “exclusive agency distribution channel.” It said there will be no effect on 70% of current policies in Florida.

Critics of DeSantis, who is seeking the Republican nomination for president, say he has focused too much effort on divisive cultural issues and not enough on making housing and insurance more affordable. The Legislature has grappled with the issue each of the last two years, including a special session in December.

FILE - Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, speaks during a news conference at the Georgia Capitol, March 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Toomey said on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, that her department finds deaths among new Georgia moms are almost all preventable, but says it will take a multidisciplinary approach to combat the problem. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
Officials seek solutions as numbers show rising deaths among new Georgia moms
Georgia health officials are laying out efforts to stem the tide of increasing deaths among new mothers in the state.
FILE - Three women co-defendants in the Sharon Tate murder case, from left, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten, laugh as they walk to court in Los Angeles for sentencing on March 29, 1971. Van Houten, one of Charles Manson's followers, was released from prison on parole on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/File)
AP Was There: Cult leader Charles Manson and followers convicted for brutal California killings
On Jan. 26, 1971, Charles Manson and three members of his California cult were convicted for the murders of seven people, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate.
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Larry Nassar was stabbed in prison cell, attack not seen by surveillance cameras, AP source says
Larry Nassar was stabbed in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors.
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., talks during a television interview before former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., June 13, 2023. Tuberville is backing off his defense of white nationalists, telling reporters in the Capitol that white nationalists "are racists." Tuberville's brief comment Tuesday, July 11, follows several media interviews in which he has repeatedly declined to describe white nationalists as racist. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Alabama senator says white nationalists are racists after weeks of declining to say so
Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville is backing off his defense of white nationalists, telling reporters in the Capitol that white nationalists “are racists.”

Most of the focus has been on shielding insurance companies from lawsuits and setting aside money for re-insurance to help protect insurers. The Office of Insurance Regulation sent a letter to Farmers responding to the notice that it doesn’t plan to write new policies.

“Florida’s leaders have stepped up to the plate by delivering historic reforms to Florida’s property insurance market to ensure competitiveness and increase consumer choice,” Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky wrote to the company.

Yaworsky noted, though, that state’s recent law changes weren’t a factor in Farmer’s decision.

“We are disappointed by the hastiness in this decision and troubled by how this decision may have cascading impacts to policyholders,” he wrote.

Farmers said in a statement that the decision was based on risk exposure in the hurricane-prone state and that notifications will be sent out to affected policyholders along with advice on replacing coverage. The company’s website on Tuesday responded to quote requests for several Florida zip codes by saying coverage wasn’t available and suggesting links to other companies and resources.

At the end of 2022, average annual property insurance premiums had risen to more than $4,200 in Florida, which is triple the national average. About 12% of homeowners in the state didn’t have property insurance, compared with the national average of 5%, according to the Insurance Information Institute, a research organization funded by the insurance industry. At least six insurers went insolvent in Florida last year.

Florida has struggled to keep the insurance market healthy since 1992, when Hurricane Andrew flattened Homestead, wiped out some insurance carriers and left many remaining companies fearful to write or renew policies in Florida. Risks for carriers have also been growing as climate change increases the strength of hurricanes and the intensity of rainstorms.