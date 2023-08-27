MATCHDAY: Inter looking to keep pace with title rivals when it faces Ranieri’s Cagliari

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ITALY

Inter Milan will be hoping to keep pace with title rivals in Serie A when it visits Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari. Defending champion Napoli and AC Milan both have maximum points from their opening two matches, along with Hellas Verona. Inter beat Monza in its season opener. Cagliari’s first match back in the top flight ended in a creditable 0-0 draw at Torino. Salernitana picked up an impressive point in a 2-2 draw at Roma last weekend and it hosts Udinese, which lost to Juventus.

SPAIN

Atletico Madrid crosses the capital to play at Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league with the future of Portugal forward João Félix in doubt. Félix did not play in the first two games of the season after he returned from his loan deal at Chelsea this summer. Barcelona is reportedly interested in the player who has said he wants to play for the defending Spanish champions. The game at Rayo is the last for Atletico before the Spanish league’s summer transfer window closes. Also, Getafe hosts Alavés and is seeking its first league goal of the season.

