Sports

Inter Miami’s winless streak hits 10 in 2-2 tie with DC United

D.C. United goalkeeper Tyler Miller deflects an Inter Miami shot during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (30) and D.C. United defender Donovan Pines (23) compete for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
D.C. United midfielder Andy Najar, left, and Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor go for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Inter Miami defender Serhiy Kryvtsov, left, and goalkeeper Drake Callender combine to stop a shot by D.C. United during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
D.C. United midfielder Lewis O'Brien, left, defender Donovan Pines and Inter Miami forward Nicolás Stefanelli go after the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi, left, midfielder David Ruiz (41) and defender Israel Boatwright, right, celebrate a goal by Cremaschi during the second half of an MLS soccer match against D.C. United, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Inter Miami defender Israel Boatwright, bottom, becomes entangled with D.C. United forward Cristian Dájome (12) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor, left, heads the ball in front of D.C. United midfielder Victor Pálsson during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
V-22 Ospreys with Marine Helicopter Squadron (HMX) 1, fly over before an MLS soccer match between D.C. United and Inter Miami, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas, left, reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas scores a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxiarchis Fountas scored a goal and followed with an assist on Nigel Robertha’s equalizer to help D.C. United earn a 2-2 draw with Inter Miami on Saturday night after a scoreless first half.

Inter Miami has now gone a club-record 10 straight matches without a victory.

Robertha’s first goal of the season came in the 77th minute when he used assists from Ruan and Fountas to pull DC United (8-9-6) even.

Inter Miami (5-13-3) had taken a 2-1 lead in the 68th minute on an unassisted goal by defender Noah Allen. It was the first goal of the 19-year-old defender’s career. Allen has made eight starts and 15 appearances in two seasons with the club.

Neither team found the net until Benjamin Cremaschi took a pass from Robert Taylor in the 59th minute and scored his first career goal to give Inter Miami a 1-0 lead. The 18-year-old midfielder has made 13 starts and 17 appearances in his rookie campaign.

Fountas knotted the score in the 65th minute. Cristian Dájome and Yamil Asad had assists on Fountas’ sixth goal of the season.

Tyler Miller turned away four shots for DC United. Drake Callender had seven saves for Inter Miami, which has allowed a goal in 19 straight matches. It is the longest current run in the league.

DC United improves to 4-1-2 all-time versus Inter Miami, including a 2-1 road win earlier this season.

Inter Miami travels to play St. Louis City on Saturday. DC United travels to play the New England Revolution on Saturday.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport