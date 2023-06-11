Gil powers Revolution to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Carles Gil scored on an early penalty kick and added two assists as the New England Revolution breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami on Saturday night.

Gil’s sixth goal of the season came on a PK in the 27th minute and he picked up his sixth assist on Matt Polster’s netter — his first — in the 34th minute for a 2-0 lead at halftime.

The Revolution (8-3-6) pushed their advantage to 3-0 when Bobby Wood used a pass from Gil in the 51st minute to score for a sixth time this season.

Inter Miami (5-12-0) avoided the shutout when Josef Martínez scored on a penalty kick in the 84th minute. It was Martínez’s fourth goal of the season and his eighth in 11 career matches against New England. No other player has scored more than five goals against the Revs since Martínez joined the league in 2017.

Djordje Petrovic totaled four saves for the Revolution. Drake Callender saved two shots for Inter Miami.

Inter Miami has lost six in a row and it can only hope the signing of superstar Lionel Messi will change the club’s fortunes. Messi, who turned down more than a billion dollars to play in Saudi Arabia, is expected to join Inter Miami in July after the 35-year-old’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires on June 30.

New England is 5-0-3 at home this season. The Revolution set the club record with a nine-match unbeaten run in 2005, equaling it in 2015.

New England will host Orlando City on Saturday. Inter Miami is idle.

