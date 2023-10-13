Israel-Hamas war
Jurgen Klinsmann earns first home win as coach of South Korea’s national team

South Korea's Lee Kang-in, right, shoots the ball to score a goal during an international friendly soccer match between South Korea and Tunisia in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon).
South Korea's Lee Kang-in, second left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during an international friendly soccer match between South Korea and Tunisia in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Takumi Minamino, left, of Japan, and Samuel Piette of Canada vie for the ball during a friendly soccer match in Niigata, northern Japan, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)
Ao Tanaka, right, of Japan, and Alistair Johnston of Canada vie for the ball during a friendly soccer match in Niigata, northern Japan, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)
Takuma Asano, left, of Japan, is chased by Alistair Johnston of Canada during a friendly soccer match in Niigata, northern Japan, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)
Harry Paton, right, of Canada, and Junya Ito of Japan vie for the ball during a friendly soccer match in Niigata, northern Japan, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)
Keito Nakamura, center, of Japan, scores a goal past Kamal Miller, left, of Canada during a friendly soccer match in Niigata, northern Japan, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)
Wataru Endo, left, of Japan, and Alphonso Davies of Canada vie for the ball during a friendly soccer match in Niigata, northern Japan, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Jurgen Klinsmann earned his first home win as coach of South Korea’s national team on Friday with a 4-0 victory over Tunisia in a friendly match.

Klinsmann, a former Germany great who previously coached his country’s national team and the United States, won his second straight match with South Korea after starting with three losses and two draws.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in scored two goals only a week after winning a gold medal in soccer at the Asian Games.

South Korea captain Son Heung-min missed the match because of a groin injury.

The 22-year-old Lee scored his first international goal from a free kick in the 54th minute. He added another three minutes later after twisting and turning in the area and finding the net with a low shot.

Hwang Ui-jo got the final goal for South Korea in added time after Yassine Meriah had scored an own-goal midway through the second half.

Asian teams playing this week are gearing up for the start of World Cup qualifying in November and the Asian Cup in January.

In another friendly, Ao Tanaka scored two goals as Japan beat Canada 4-1 in Niigata.

Keito Nakamura also scored for Japan, while Alphonso Davies added another with an own-goal in the first half.

Junior Hoilett scored a late consolation for Canada.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer