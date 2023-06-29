IOC leader Bach quizzed by Ukrainian Olympic athlete on Russia issue for 2024 Paris Games

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Sports

IOC leader Bach quizzed by Ukrainian Olympic athlete on Russia issue for 2024 Paris Games

Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine in action during the women's high jump competition at the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima City event athletics meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
1 of 7 | 

Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine in action during the women’s high jump competition at the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima City event athletics meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nicola Olyslagers of Australia in action during the women's high jump competition at the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima City event athletics meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
2 of 7 | 

Nicola Olyslagers of Australia in action during the women’s high jump competition at the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima City event athletics meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nicola Olyslagers of Australia, center, reacts as the winner with Iryna Gerashchenko of Ukraine, right, as second and Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine as third, on the podium of the women's high jump competition at the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima City event athletics meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
3 of 7 | 

Nicola Olyslagers of Australia, center, reacts as the winner with Iryna Gerashchenko of Ukraine, right, as second and Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine as third, on the podium of the women’s high jump competition at the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima City event athletics meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nicola Olyslagers of Australia in action during the women's high jump competition at the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima City event athletics meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
4 of 7 | 

Nicola Olyslagers of Australia in action during the women’s high jump competition at the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima City event athletics meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nicola Olyslagers of Australia in action during the women's high jump competition at the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima City event athletics meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
5 of 7 | 

Nicola Olyslagers of Australia in action during the women’s high jump competition at the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima City event athletics meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iryna Gerashchenko of Ukraine in action during the women's high jump competition at the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima City event athletics meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
6 of 7 | 

Iryna Gerashchenko of Ukraine in action during the women’s high jump competition at the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima City event athletics meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium in action during the women's high jump competition at the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima City event athletics meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
7 of 7 | 

Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium in action during the women’s high jump competition at the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima City event athletics meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
 
Share

GENEVA (AP) — IOC president Thomas Bach was quizzed by a Ukrainian Olympic athlete on Thursday about needing to keep Russians out of the 2024 Paris Games before he went to see the high jump event of another Ukrainian who had criticized him one day earlier.

Ukrainian track and field teammates Viktoriia Tkachuk and Yaroslava Mahuchikh came to the International Olympic Committee’s home city of Lausanne in Switzerland for the annual meet in the global Diamond League series.

Two-time Olympian Tkachuk was among about 15 athletes who took up the IOC’s invitation to visit its offices and meet Bach, who has this year urged sports bodies to let some Russians with neutral status compete in qualifying events for Paris. He has also criticized Ukraine’s government for trying to stop its athletes competing in the same events as Russians.

Other news
Ukraine high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh, speaks during a press conference ahead of the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima athletics meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The event takes place on Friday. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh insists Russians should be excluded from next year’s Paris Olympics
Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh has said since the start of the war that all Russian and Belarusian athletes should be excluded from the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Swedish pole vaulter Arnaud Duplantis reacts after his best performance of the season, during the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Duplantis won the competition. (Jaroslav Ozana /CTK via AP)
Duplantis sets world-leading outdoor mark of 6.12 meters at Golden Spike
Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis has cleared a world-leading outdoor 6.12 meters at the Golden Spike meet.
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m final during the World Athletics Championships in London, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. U.S. Olympic champion sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, according to an autopsy report. Bowie, who won three medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, was found dead last month. She was 32. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, autopsy report concludes
The autopsy report of Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie concluded she died from complications of childbirth.
Texas athlete Julien Alfred competes in the 100-meter dash during the NCAA outdoor track and field championships Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Julien Alfred wins 100, 200 as Texas women take title at NCAA outdoor track and field championships
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Julien Alfred won the 100 meters, the 200 and ran the opening leg of the 4x100 meter relay for the Texas women and the Longhorns won fifth team title in program history Saturday night at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships.

Tkachuk used the time to give Bach a rare face-to-face meeting with a Ukrainian athlete and “insist on the need to isolate Russia from international competitions,” she later wrote in an Instagram post.

“Great to speak with them and to hear their views,” Bach said on the IOC’s Twitter account, “wishing them good luck on their journey” to Paris next year.

Tkachuk was joined at the IOC by another 400 meters hurdles runner from Ukraine, Anna Ryzhykova. They finished sixth and fifth, respectively, in the Olympic final at Tokyo two years ago won by American Sydney McLaughlin in a world-record time.

Mahuchikh was a Ukrainian standout in Tokyo, taking high jump bronze aged just 19, and has spoken out since the war started 16 months ago. The Dnipro native believes Russia and its military ally Belarus should be excluded from international sports including the Paris Olympics.

Track and field’s World Athletics has banished all Russians because of the war, including Olympic high jump champion Mariya Lasitskene.

However, some Olympic sports have let Russian athletes compete – once evaluated that they do not actively support the war, nor are contacted to the military -- while key Summer Games sports swimming and gymnastics are weighing decisions.

Bach insists the Olympics have a mission to bring the world together in sports and that it would be discrimination to exclude Russians and Belarusians just because of their passport.

Mahuchikh did not go to the IOC headquarters Thursday while preparing to compete, though Bach did come to see her early-evening city event held in a downtown shopping area. The rest of the Diamond League meet is on Friday at the storied Pontaise stadium.

The top-ranked Ukrainian’s best leap of 1.97 meters placed third as Australian Nicola Olyslagers won with a world-leading mark this season of 2.02. That tied her lifetime best which earned silver in Tokyo.

Iryna Gerashchenko of Ukraine was second with her career-best 2.00 meters. She competed with ribbons in Ukraine’s national colors of yellow and blue tying her long hair into a ponytail and wore a national flag badge pinned to her warm-up shirt.

___

AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports