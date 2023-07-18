FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
U.S. News

Iowa governor plans to appeal block on restrictive abortion law

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs a new law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy before speaking at the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs a new law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy before speaking at the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By HANNAH FINGERHUT
 
Share

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said on Tuesday that plans are in progress to appeal a temporary block on the state’s new, restrictive abortion law, previewing a likely emotional court battle that could take months to resolve.

Reynolds told reporters at the Iowa Capitol that her staff is working with lawyers in Attorney General Brenna Bird’s office to work out the details, so “it’s just a matter of time,” she said.

The Republican-controlled Legislature approved the measure to ban most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy during a special session last week, and the law went into effect Friday, immediately after Reynolds signed it. The ACLU of Iowa, Planned Parenthood North Central States and the Emma Goldman Clinic launched a legal challenge and on Monday, Judge Joseph Seidlin granted their request to pause the law as the courts assess its constitutionality.

Other news
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference on Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. On Monday, July 17, 2023, an Iowa judge temporarily blocked the state’s new ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, just days after Reynolds signed the measure into law. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Abortion in Iowa is legal again, for now, after a judge blocks new restrictions
An Iowa judge temporarily blocked the state’s new ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy days after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the measure into law.
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts after signing a new law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy before speaking at the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds embraces role as a key player in Republican presidential race
When Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds seized the spotlight from a half dozen Republican presidential contenders on Friday by signing a restrictive abortion measure into law at an event meant to showcase the candidates, she embraced her front-and-center role in the 2024 presidential election.
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn's Annual BBQ, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
DeSantis would consider Iowa’s Reynolds as running mate, calls Trump’s attack of her ‘out of hand’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he would consider Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds as a potential running mate, should he win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
FILE - Pastor Michael Shover of Christ the Redeemer Church in Pella, left, argues with Ryan Maher, of Des Moines, as protestors voice opposition to a new ban on abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy introduced by Republican lawmakers in a special session in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 11, 2023. An Iowa judge on Friday, July 14, will consider a request to postpone the state’s new ban on most abortions, just as Gov. Kim Reynolds is scheduled to sign the measure into law in front of 2,000 conservative Christians barely a mile away. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)
Iowa law banning most abortions after about 6 weeks takes effect as judge weighs whether to block it
Iowa’s ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy has been signed into law as a judge considers abortion advocates’ plea to put the restrictions on hold.

Abortion remains legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy since the new law is on hold.

Abortion providers said they scrambled to fit in as many appointments as possible before the governor signed the bill, making hundreds of calls to prepare patients for the uncertainty and keeping clinics open late.

After the ruling, providers at Planned Parenthood and the Emma Goldman Clinic indicated they were relieved but conscious of the long legal fight ahead.

Seidlin wrote that the law must stand up to the “undue burden” test until the state Supreme Court says otherwise. That means it must not be too difficult for individuals to exercise their rights. He said that under that test, abortion advocates are likely correct in saying the new law violates Iowans’ rights under the state Constitution.

Lawyers for the state argued — and would likely continue to argue — that the law should be judged against a lower standard. Because the government has an interest in protecting life, they argue, the law should withstand legal challenges.

“I think the bill that we passed is constitutional, especially with the changes that we’ve seen,” said Reynolds, who alluded to the Iowa Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court reversing previous rulings that affirmed a woman’s fundamental right to abortion.

“We passed it, it went into law, and for three days we were saving babies,” she said. “I think the right to life is the most important right that we have.”