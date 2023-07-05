(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Ransomware school hacks
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
U.S. News

Iowa’s Republican governor calls a special legislative session to revive abortion restrictions

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to supporters during a Republican Party of Iowa election night rally, Nov. 8, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Reynolds called a special legislative session to pursue new abortion restrictions after the state Supreme Court declined to reinstate a 2018 ban after about six weeks of pregnancy. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to supporters during a Republican Party of Iowa election night rally, Nov. 8, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Reynolds called a special legislative session to pursue new abortion restrictions after the state Supreme Court declined to reinstate a 2018 ban after about six weeks of pregnancy. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A man holds a sign as community members walk around Vander Veer Park in Davenport, Iowa, during a march following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, June 26, 2022. On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called a special legislative session to pursue new abortion restrictions after the state Supreme Court declined to reinstate a 2018 ban after about six weeks of pregnancy. (Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - A man holds a sign as community members walk around Vander Veer Park in Davenport, Iowa, during a march following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, June 26, 2022. On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called a special legislative session to pursue new abortion restrictions after the state Supreme Court declined to reinstate a 2018 ban after about six weeks of pregnancy. (Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By HANNAH FINGERHUT
 
Share

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday called a special legislative session to pursue new abortion restrictions after the state Supreme Court declined to reinstate a 2018 ban after about six weeks of pregnancy.

The court was split 3-3 last month and did not issue a decision on the merits of the law, leaving open the possibility that the GOP-controlled Legislature would try to pass a similar ban. In the meantime, abortion remains legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Lawmakers will meet on July 11.

Other news
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about reproductive rights during an event in Washington, Friday, June 23, 2023. Months after the Democratic Party approved Biden's plan to overhaul its primary order to better reflect a deeply diverse voter base, implementing the revamped order has proven anything but simple. Party officials now expect the process to continue through the end of the year — even as the 2024 presidential race heats up all around it. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
The Democratic Party promised to overhaul its primaries. Doing that has been anything but simple
Nearly six months after the Democratic Party approved Biden’s plan to overhaul which states lead off its presidential primary, implementing the revamped order has proven anything but simple.
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand talks with residents, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Audubon, Iowa. Sand may face new challenges in his quest to track taxpayer dollars after a new law takes effect Saturday that allows state agencies to deny his office access to information and bars him from making an appeal in court. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa auditor says new law will restrict his office’s access to information
Iowa’s auditor may face new challenges in tracking taxpayer dollars after a new law takes effect Saturday that allows state agencies to deny his office access to information.
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to supporters during a Republican Party of Iowa election night rally on Nov. 8, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Reynolds has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by journalists and open government advocates who sought to require her office to respond to public record requests, and a state panel agreed Wednesday, June 21, 2023, to pay more than $100,000 in attorney fees. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Iowa governor settles open records lawsuit filed by media groups
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by journalists who sought to require her office to respond to public record requests.
The Iowa Judicial Branch Building is shown, Friday, June 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Abortion will remain legal in Iowa after the state's high court declined Friday to reinstate a law that would have largely banned the procedure, rebuffing Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and, for now, keeping the conservative state from joining others with strict abortion limits. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
A conservative leader wants to oust Iowa justices over their abortion ruling
The leader of a conservative Christian group wants to kick three justices off the Iowa Supreme Court for voting against the state’s strict ban on most abortions.

“Iowans deserve to have their legislative body address the issue of abortion expeditiously and all unborn children deserve to have their lives protected by the government as the fetal heartbeat law did,” Reynolds wrote in the order.

The blocked law banned abortion once cardiac activity can be detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. Medical experts say the cardiac activity is not an actual heartbeat but rather an initial flutter of electric movement within cells in an embryo.

Democrats in the Legislature immediately issued statements denouncing the expected restrictions as at odds with the majority of Iowa residents. Polling shows most U.S. adults, including Iowans, support at least some access to abortion in general, even as views on the issue are complicated. Few say abortion should be illegal in all cases.

Most Republican-led states have significantly curbed abortion access since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. Separately, the Iowa Supreme Court in 2022 reversed an opinion that said the state constitution affirms a fundamental right to abortion.

After those rulings, Reynolds declined to call a special session last year to enact new restrictions, instead choosing to work through the state courts to try to get the 2018 ban into effect. The law, which included exceptions for medical emergencies, rape, incest and fetal abnormality, had been blocked by a 2019 district court ruling.

Any new law is likely to be challenged in state court.

Iowa’s high court has not resolved whether earlier rulings that applied an “undue burden test” for abortion laws remain in effect. The undue burden is an intermediate level of scrutiny that requires laws do not create a significant obstacle to abortion. Lawyers for the state argued the law should be analyzed using rational basis review, the lowest level of scrutiny to judge legal challenges.

Reynolds has ordered a special session just one other year, in 2021, when lawmakers came together in two separate special sessions to approve the drawing of congressional and legislative districts.