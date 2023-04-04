Iowa to hold women’s basketball campus celebration April 14

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, center, high-fives fans surrounding the team bus as the Iowa women's college basketball team returns home Monday, April 3, 2023, in Coralville, Iowa, after playing against LSU in the NCAA National Championship, Sunday. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa athletic department will hold a celebration April 14 to honor the women’s basketball team for their runner-up finish in the NCAA Tournament.

The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. CDT at the Pentacrest on campus.

Coach Lisa Bluder, national player of the year Caitlin Clark and her teammates Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock are scheduled to speak.

Iowa advanced to the Final Four for the second time in school history and was a national finalist for the first time. The Hawkeyes lost 102-85 to LSU in the championship game Sunday.

The Hawkeyes repeated as Big Ten Tournament champion and finished the 2022-23 season with a school-record 31 victories.

