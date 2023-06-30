Supreme Court rulings
Protests in France
Russian rebellion
Alan Arkin dies
Indiana Jones
U.S. News

Iowa governor’s request for federal aid in partial building collapse denied

By The Associated Press
 
Share

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The federal government denied Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request for assistance after a six-story apartment building partially collapsed roughly one month ago, leaving three dead, many injured and dozens displaced.

A federal agency “determined that the severity of the situation does not warrant an emergency declaration that provides supplemental federal emergency assistance,” according to a June 28 letter that Reynolds posted on social media.

Reynolds issued an emergency proclamation the day after the Davenport, Iowa, building’s partial collapse to deploy state resources to the response. She sent a formal request for a federal emergency declaration the following week, estimating the response to be at least $5 million and asserting it was “beyond the capability of the State and the affected local governments.”

Other news
In this photo provided by the Paris Fire brigade on Thursday June 22, 2023, firefighters work at the site of an explosion in Paris, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. French rescue workers searched Thursday for a person feared missing after a powerful blast brought down a building on Paris' Left Bank, injuring more than 30 people, four of them critically. (E Thepault/BSPP via AP)
Search for person feared missing after Paris explosion is complicated by debris, unstable building
The Paris prosecutor says rescuers are struggling to reach a person feared trapped in a Left Bank building that partially collapsed this week after a violent explosion.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, firefighters work at the site of an explosion at a restaurant in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Cooking gas caused a massive explosion at a barbecue restaurant in northwestern China killed dozens and injured some, Chinese authorities said Thursday. (Wang Peng/Xinhua via AP)
Building collapses, gas blasts, mine cave-ins and more. Deadly accidents are commonplace in China
At least 31 people have been killed and seven injured when cooking gas exploded at a restaurant in Yinchuan in northwestern China.
FILE - Rescue personnel work at the remains of the Champlain Towers South condo building, June 25, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The swimming pool deck of the beachfront South Florida condominium where 98 people died when the building collapsed two years ago failed to comply with the original codes and standards, with many areas of severe strength deficiency, federal investigators said Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Pool deck at collapsed Florida condo building failed to comply with codes, standards, officials say
Federal investigators say the swimming pool deck of a beachfront South Florida condominium that collapsed two years ago, killing 98 people, failed to comply with original building codes and standards.
Seen is the damage from a collapsed apartment building, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. The six-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed May 28. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa city hires outside firms to investigate partial building collapse
Two firms have been tasked with investigating the partial collapse of a six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, that left three dead, many injured and dozens displaced.

Reynolds said a second request is still pending.

More than three weeks after the west wall of the building crumbled, most of the remaining structure had been dismantled and the focus shifted to clearing the site, which the city said could take several weeks. Hazardous materials like asbestos are likely in the debris and pose a risk to nearby buildings.

The city council unanimously voted this week on $3 million in emergency expenses, including the cost of demolition and an investigation, the Quad City Times reported. City officials have said they will seek reimbursement from building owner Andrew Wold.

The city hired two companies to complete a cause and origin report that will be shared with the public “when deemed appropriate,” city officials said in a June 14 statement.

Questions persist as to why residents remained in the 116-year-old brick, steel and concrete building despite months of warnings about its integrity. Former residents have begun filing lawsuits accusing Wold and the city of negligence.