People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Protests in France
FILE - Alan Arkin poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Victoria Will, file)
Alan Arkin dies
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)
Indiana Jones
This June 2023 image provided by the Space Telescope Science Institute shows the planet Saturn and three of its moons, from left, Enceladus, Tethys and Dione, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. In infrared, the planet appears dark because sunlight is absorbed by methane in the atmosphere. (NASA, ESA, CSA, JWST Saturn Team via AP)
Saturn’s rings glow
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
ESPN layoffs
U.S. News

Iowa auditor says new law will restrict his office’s access to information

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand talks with residents, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Audubon, Iowa. Sand may face new challenges in his quest to track taxpayer dollars after a new law takes effect Saturday that allows state agencies to deny his office access to information and bars him from making an appeal in court. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 of 4 | 

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand talks with residents, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Audubon, Iowa. Sand may face new challenges in his quest to track taxpayer dollars after a new law takes effect Saturday that allows state agencies to deny his office access to information and bars him from making an appeal in court. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand talks with residents Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Audubon, Iowa. Sand may face new challenges in his quest to track taxpayer dollars after a new law takes effect Saturday that allows state agencies to deny his office access to information and bars him from making an appeal in court. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
2 of 4 | 

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand talks with residents Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Audubon, Iowa. Sand may face new challenges in his quest to track taxpayer dollars after a new law takes effect Saturday that allows state agencies to deny his office access to information and bars him from making an appeal in court. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand talks with residents Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Audubon, Iowa. Sand may face new challenges in his quest to track taxpayer dollars after a new law takes effect Saturday that allows state agencies to deny his office access to information and bars him from making an appeal in court. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
3 of 4 | 

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand talks with residents Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Audubon, Iowa. Sand may face new challenges in his quest to track taxpayer dollars after a new law takes effect Saturday that allows state agencies to deny his office access to information and bars him from making an appeal in court. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand talks with residents Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Audubon, Iowa. Sand may face new challenges in his quest to track taxpayer dollars after a new law takes effect Saturday that allows state agencies to deny his office access to information and bars him from making an appeal in court. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
4 of 4 | 

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand talks with residents Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Audubon, Iowa. Sand may face new challenges in his quest to track taxpayer dollars after a new law takes effect Saturday that allows state agencies to deny his office access to information and bars him from making an appeal in court. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By HANNAH FINGERHUT
 
Share

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s auditor may face new challenges in his quest to track taxpayer dollars after a new law takes effect Saturday that allows state agencies to deny his office access to information and bars him from making an appeal in court.

State Auditor Rob Sand, the only Democrat in statewide office, said the law advanced by Republican lawmakers is a politically motivated attack on accountability. The law could stifle Sand, who described his office as “assertive.”

“Bottom line on that is, we uncovered a record amount of waste, fraud and abuse in my first term. That’s where it came from,” Sand said in an interview with The Associated Press. “They don’t want accountability.”

Other news
FILE - Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs hearing on oversight of the credit reporting agencies at Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 27, 2023. A group of Democratic senators is asking the nation's consumer finance watchdog to take action against medical credit cards such as CareCredit, saying use of these cards can result in patients paying much more for their medical care than they should. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Medical credit cards may lead patients to overpay for their health care, Democrats warn
A group of Democratic senators is asking the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to take action against medical credit cards such as CareCredit, saying the cards’ deferred interest features are confusing and often lead to consumers paying high interest rates after a promotional period has ended.
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, June 14, 2023. Instagram and Facebook's parent company Meta is adding new parental supervision tools and privacy features to its platforms beginning Tuesday, June 27. The changes come as social media companies face increased scrutiny over how they impact teens' mental health. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
Instagram and Facebook are adding more parental controls. Critics say they aren’t enough
Instagram and Facebook are adding new parental supervision tools and privacy features beginning Tuesday, but critics say the steps don’t go far enough.
FILE - A sign outside the National Security Administration campus in Fort Meade, Md., is seen June 6, 2013. The American public is broadly skeptical of common intelligence practices and of the need to sacrifice civil liberties for security. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Democrats and Republicans are skeptical of US spying practices, an AP-NORC poll finds
The American public is broadly skeptical of common intelligence practices and of the need to sacrifice civil liberties for security.
FILE - Ernie Field pushes the doorbell on his Ring doorbell camera, July 16, 2019, at his home in Wolcott, Conn. In a vote Wednesday, May 31, 2023, the Federal Trade Commission is ordering Amazon to pay more than $30 million in fines over privacy violations involving its voice assistant Alexa and its doorbell camera Ring. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Amazon to pay $31 million in privacy violation penalties for Alexa voice assistant and Ring camera
Amazon has agreed to pay a $25 million civil penalty to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations it violated a child privacy law and deceived parents by keeping for years kids’ voice and location data recorded by its Alexa voice assistant.

But supporters of the Iowa law emphasize the changes are meant to protect Iowans’ privacy and that the risk to the auditor’s work is low.

Going forward, a state agency is not allowed to provide the state auditor’s office access to confidential information, such as medical or school records, unless it is deemed necessary to the auditor’s responsibilities. The auditor’s office, as usual, must maintain confidentiality of those records.

That could mean business as usual — as Republican lawmakers suggest — if the auditor is doing his job as outlined in generally accepted federal audit standards. Or, it could mean agencies would more often question a request and withhold information from his office.

If a dispute arises, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is empowered to appoint a tiebreaker vote to an arbitration panel, on which Sand and the agency involved each will have a representative. That gives two of the three voices on the panel, whose decision is final, to Reynolds’ administration.

The bill made its way through a Republican-dominated statehouse and passed easily without support from Democrats, who argued it has the potential to give the state’s Republican leadership more power to quiet political rivals and hide corruption.

Uneven political power in Republican-controlled state governments has given way to some more extreme examples of retribution in recent months, including the expulsion of three Democratic lawmakers in Tennessee’s Legislature and the removal of a Democratic transgender lawmaker from the Montana House floor.

Iowa Republican State Senator Mike Bousselot said previous state Supreme Court rulings in cases between Sand’s office and state agencies raised questions about the role of the auditor’s office.

“Why should the Auditor have unfettered access to Iowans’ medical records, financial aid, school records and more?” Bousselot wrote in an email. “It is irrational and potentially dangerous for the Auditor to seek irrelevant information in an audit.”

“This bill gives Iowans additional privacy protections while allowing the Auditor to continue accessing information relevant to the purpose of the audit,” he added.

When the legislation surfaced, state and national auditing and accounting organizations joined with Sand to convey concerns that the law will prevent independent and complete oversight. Those concerns have since made their way to a federal agency responsible for auditing standards, according to John Geragosian, past president of the National State Auditors Association.

A spokesperson at the Government Accountability Office pointed to a March letter clarifying the federal auditing standards but offered no additional comments.

The tension in Iowa is not entirely unique. Auditors in other states have experienced pushback, even from members of their party.

In North Dakota, second-term State Auditor Josh Gallion and his fellow Republicans in the Legislature have clashed over how he publicizes critical audit findings and what fees his office has charged for local governments’ audits. This spring, lawmakers budgeted $500,000 for an audit of the auditor’s office.

Former Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, a Democrat, said Republican lawmakers were regularly “touting” his audits of the Democratic governor’s administration. Then, in 2019, Republican lawmakers pushed through a cut to his office’s budget by 10% just months after he announced a run for U.S. Congress.

“I will tell you that that is the most fascinating coincidence,” DePasquale said. “I thought it was gutter politics, to be blunt.”

In Iowa, Sand emphasized his record of avoiding partisan politics, asserting he employs senior staff from both sides of the aisle, has provided opportunities for agencies to undo errors and regularly defends the Republican administration’s actions.

“I like this job,” Sand said, but admitted the law could “end up making this office less impactful.”

“I’m hard pressed to see how it couldn’t have an impact,” Sand said, suggesting it will become easier for a state agency to reject his requests. “I think the only impact that it could have would be negative for the public and negative for this office’s ability to do its work.”

___

Associated Press reporter Jack Dura in Bismarck, North Dakota, and Mark Scolforo in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, contributed.