FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Business

First-gen iPhone sells at auction for almost 380 times its original price

FILE - Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up an Apple iPhone at the MacWorld Conference, Jan. 9, 2007, in San Francisco. On Sunday, July 16, 2023, a first-generation iPhone sold at auction for $190,373, almost 380 times its original price of $499 when the groundbreaking device went for sale in 2007. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

A first-generation iPhone sold at auction Sunday for $190,373, almost 380 times its original price of $499 when the groundbreaking device went for sale in 2007.

LCG Auctions, which hosted the sale, said the 4GB iPhone model was 20 times rarer than the 8GB model released at the same time for $599. That’s largely because the 4GB model was discontinued two months after launch given customer preference for the larger memory size.

“A new bar was set Sunday night,” said Mark Montero, the founder of LCG Auctions. “We are thrilled to be a part of this fantastic record breaking sale.”

It is the third original iPhone to sell for record prices at auction in the past year. An 8GB model sold for $63,356 in February and another 8GB model fetched $39,340 in October 2022. All were factory sealed in their original packaging.

The iPhone is one of the world’s most successful electronic products and helped make Apple the first publicly held company with a $3 trillion market value. The Cupertino, California company reached that milestone 16 years after the first iPhones were sold.