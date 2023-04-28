Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of May 1

CaliberCos - Scottsdale, Ariz., 1.2 million shares, priced at $5, managed by Scottsdale, Ariz. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CWD. Business: Middle-market asset manager focused on real estate and other alternatives.

Kenvue - Skillman, N.J., 151.2 million shares, priced $20-$23, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed NYSE symbol KVUE. Business: Consumer health products unit spun out of Johnson & Johnson.

La Rosa Holdings - Celebration, Fla., 1.4 millio shares, priced at $5, managed by Spartan Capital Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LRHC. Business: Florida-based residential real estate brokerage franchise.