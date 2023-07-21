Stock market gains help pave way for IPO resurgence in 2023 after worst year since Great Recession

FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Rapinoe’s farewell begins
By-election winner and Labour Party candidate Keir Mather speaks at Selby Leisure Centre in Selby, England, Friday, July 21, 2023, after the results were given for the Selby and Ainsty by-election. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
UK special elections
This photograph provided by William Collins shows the string bean fields that were decimated at his farm's fields by flood waters about a week earlier at Fair Weather Growers, Sunday July 16, 2023, in Rocky Hill, Conn. Prior to the flooding, the fields were thriving. When devastating rains swept through the region, farmers in the Northeast were dealt a devastating blow at the worst possible time. (William Collins photo via AP)
Floods in northeastern US
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McNair, June 25, 2023, in Washington. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Hunter Biden memo
In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, July 21, 2023, a warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet fires a missile while taking part in naval drills in the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry said the navy conducted drills that simulated action to seal a section of the Black Sea. The maneuvers come after Moscow declared large areas of the Black Sea dangerous for navigation following its withdrawal from a deal allowing exports of the Ukrainian grain. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
Business

Stock market gains help pave way for IPO resurgence in 2023 after worst year since Great Recession

The U.S. flag flies over the side entrance to the New York Stock Exchange in New York Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A strong stock market turnaround is helping spur a resurgence in companies going public a year after the number of Wall Street newcomers fell to the lowest level since the Great Recession. Some 55 initial public offerings, or IPOs, have priced so far this year, raising $9.7 billion in proceeds, according to IPO tracker Renaissance Capital. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

The U.S. flag flies over the side entrance to the New York Stock Exchange in New York Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A strong stock market turnaround is helping spur a resurgence in companies going public a year after the number of Wall Street newcomers fell to the lowest level since the Great Recession. Some 55 initial public offerings, or IPOs, have priced so far this year, raising $9.7 billion in proceeds, according to IPO tracker Renaissance Capital. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By ALEX VEIGA
 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A strong stock market turnaround is helping spur a resurgence in companies going public a year after the number of Wall Street newcomers fell to the lowest level since the Great Recession.

Some 55 initial public offerings, or IPOs, have priced so far this year, raising $9.7 billion in proceeds, according to IPO tracker Renaissance Capital. Last year, 71 companies went public, raising $7.7 billion.

The last time there were fewer IPOs was 2009, when 63 companies went public.

Other news
FILE - Barbie cocktails are prepared for guests at the opening ceremony of Barbie Shanghai flagship store, March 6, 2009, in Shanghai, China. The color pink has long been associated with the Barbie brand — she even has her own Pantone color. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
From Barbie to millennial pink, the cultural phenomenon behind the color that sells
The release of “Barbie” is upon us, and the color pink is nearly inescapable. It’s a color that has commanded fascination for generations, each shade and hue with its own connotation.
FILE - An American Express logo is attached to a door in Boston's Seaport District, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. American Express earnings are reported on Friday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
American Express profit rises, but it sets aside more money for possible defaults
American Express saw its profit and revenue climb in the second quarter, but the credit card issuer and global payments company’s stock slipped before the market open as it set aside more money for possible defaults on payments.
FILE - The Italian-built cruise ship MS Azura sails past the EYE film institute as it leaves the port of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Jan. 9, 2013. Amsterdam municipality wants to move a cruise liner terminal out of the heart of the historic capital as the latest step in its ongoing battle against pollution and hoards of tourists clogging its narrow, cobbled streets, it was announced Friday, July 21, 2023. The Dutch capital is one of the many picturesque European cities grappling with how to manage visitor numbers that are again soaring in the aftermath of shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, file)
Amsterdam wants ships to moor less, votes to move terminal out of city in latest hit to tourism
Amsterdam wants to move a cruise liner terminal out of the heart of the historic capital city. The move is the latest step in the municipality’s ongoing battle against pollution and hordes of tourists clogging its narrow, cobbled streets.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe walk for a photo call before their delegation level meeting in New Delhi, India, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Sri Lankan president’s visit to India signals growing economic and energy ties
Sri Lanka and India have signed a slew of energy, development and trade agreements, signaling the growing economic ties between the two neighboring countries.

All told, 100 companies have filed IPO documents this year, compared to 83 at this point in 2022, said Matt Kennedy, senior strategist at Renaissance Capital.

“We are expecting just continued, gradual pickup in the second half (of the year), gaining momentum heading into 2024,” he said.

Historically, between 150-200 companies go public every year, so the IPO market this year has a ways to go to return to a more normal pace, something Kennedy doesn’t expect will happen.

“It’s definitely going to be a slow year historically in terms of activity, he said. “2024 is going to look like more of an average year.”

The rebound in IPOs is being fueled by a resilient stock market rally that has the S&P 500 up about 19% so far this year, a sharp reversal from last year’s 19.4% loss.

The market has rebounded this year in part because the economy has defied many predictions of a recession, at least so far. The job market in particular has remained resilient, despite the Federal Reserve’s pushing interest rates sharply higher to slow the economy in hopes of dragging down inflation.

Another reason for the market’s tear is traders betting that the Fed will be done with rate hikes after this month, when the central bank is expected to hike them one last time.

Despite a still below-average number of IPOs, the stock market rally has helped boost returns for investors in the companies that have gone public more than twofold over last year.

“That’s been a great backdrop,” Kennedy said. “Companies are able to go public at higher valuations and investors are making money.”

Shares in several companies that have gone public in recent weeks have posted large returns relative to their initial offering price. Shares in restaurant chain Cava Group have more than doubled from the IPO price of $22 per share since its market debut June 15.

Another restaurant operator, GEN Restaurant Group, has a 57.7% return relative to its IPO price since its debut June 28.