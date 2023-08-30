Hurricane Idalia latest
Rare blue supermoon
Gabon coup attempt
Nebraska women’s volleyball
La Tomatina in Spain
World News

Iran warns Israel that it will face retaliation for its airstrike on Syria

By ALBERT AJI
 
Share

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister condemned Wednesday an Israeli airstrike on the international airport of the Syrian city of Aleppo, saying such attacks would eventually face retaliation.

Hossein Amirabdollahian made his comments during a news conference in the Syrian capital, Damascus, where he was beginning a two-day visit.

On Monday, an Israeli airstrike damaged Aleppo’s airport, putting the runway out of service. The airport has been targeted several times this year, including two attacks in March that also put it out of service.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years but it rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations. Often the strikes target Syrian military forces or Iranian-backed groups.

Other news
FILE - In this satellite photo provided by Planet Labs PBC, vessels identified as the Virgo, left, and the Suez Rajan, by the advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran, are seen in the South China Sea on Feb. 13, 2022. An American-owned oil tanker long suspected of carrying sanctioned Iranian crude oil began offloading its cargo near Texas late Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, tracking data showed, even as Tehran has threatened to target shipping in the Persian Gulf over it. (Planet Labs PBC via AP, File)
Iran summons Swiss diplomat over US seizure of Iranian crude oil that’s now at port in Houston
This is a locator map for Iraq with its capital, Baghdad. (AP Photo)
Tehran and Baghdad reach a deal to disarm and relocate Iranian dissident groups based in north Iraq
FILE -A royalist tank moves into the courtyard of Tehran Radio a few minutes after pro-shah troops occupied the area during the coup which ousted Mohammad Mosaddegh and his government on Aug. 19, 1953. In August 1953, a CIA-backed coup toppled Iran's prime minister, cementing the rule of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi for over 25 years before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. (AP Photo, File)
AP WAS THERE: A 1953 CIA-led coup in Iran topples prime minister, cements shah’s power

Tehran has been a main backer of the Syrian government since a 2011 uprising turned into full-blown civil war. It has sent thousands of Iran-backed fighters to Syria, helping to tip the balance of power in the favor of President Bashar Assad.

Israel has targeted airports and sea ports in the government-held parts of Syria in an apparent attempt to prevent arms shipments from Iran to militant groups backed by Tehran, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

“The criminal practices by the Zionist entity in the region will not remain without retaliation,” Amirabdollahian said.

The Iranian official said he had received a message from his Danish counterpart who informed him about plans by the Danish government to propose a law that would make it illegal to desecrate any holy book in Denmark. A recent string of public desecrations of the Quran in the Scandinavian country by a handful of anti-Islam activists has sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim countries.

“We welcome this move and we advise Sweden and other European countries to respect religions and holy books,” Amirabdollahian said.

For Muslims, the burning of the Quran represents a desecration of their religion’s holy text. In the past, Quran burnings have sparked protests across the Muslim world, some of them violent.