Iran police shooting at car to stop thief killed his 9-year-old son, authorities say

 
Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A boy was shot and killed by police after his father stole a car in the southwestern Khuzestan province and drove off with him, Iranian authorities said.

Ruhollah Bigdeli, chief of police in Shushtar County, said — via Iran’s official police website — that several officers tried to stop the “stolen vehicle by shooting at it.” The boy died on the spot.

Police said they issued the man several warnings before they started shooting, adding that he had a criminal record, including car theft and drug smuggling.

Other news
A worker sands an under a restored Cadillac Seville at restorer Khosro Dahaghin's workshop in Roudehen, some 30 miles (45 kilometers) east of downtown Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Dahaghin’s passion for restoring the cars means he carefully examines each frame, component and stitch of the Sevilles in Iran, a challenge that's only grown as parts become scarce, the vehicles get older and as the country faces U.S. sanctions over its nuclear program. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
In Iran, a restorer brings back to life famed Cadillac Sevilles once assembled in the country
A restorer in Iran is bringing back the Cadillac Sevilles once assembled in the country. The Seville represented the height of luxury in Iran just before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
In this photo released by UAE Presidential Court, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, greets Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs at Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Ryan Carter/UAE Presidential Court via AP)
UAE leader welcomes Iranian foreign minister in latest softening of Persian Gulf tensions
The president of the United Arab Emirates has met with Iran’s visiting foreign minister in the latest sign of improving relations between Arab Gulf countries and the Islamic Republic.
FILE - Iranian-German national and U.S. resident Jamshid Sharmahd attends his trial at the Revolutionary Court, in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Sharmahd's daughter, Gazelle Sharmahd, filed a criminal complaint with the German federal prosecutor's office against eight high-ranking members of Iran's judiciary and the intelligence service, alleging crimes against humanity. The Berlin-based European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, which is supporting her case, announced the filing Wednesday, June 21, 2023.(Koosha Mahshid Falahi/Mizan News Agency via AP, File )
Daughter of California man on death row in Iran files criminal complaint against Tehran in Germany
The daughter of a California-based man sentenced to death in Iran has asked authorities in Germany to open criminal proceedings against members of the Iranian judiciary.
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)
Iran says 10 dead after consuming tainted booze at party
Iranian state media says 10 people died after drinking home-made liquor made with methanol at a party.

The Iranian Jamaran news website identified the boy as 9-year-old Morteza Delf Zaregani. They spoke to the father who accused the police of not issuing any warning before shooting.

Morteza’s photo was shared on social media, with people expressing sorrow for his death.

In November, 9-year-old Kian Pirfalak, was killed in a shooting that his mother blamed on security forces.

Pirfalak was shot and killed while passing with his parents through a street in the southwestern city of Izeh, in Khuzestan province, filled with demonstrators, during nationwide protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country’s morality police.