Iran sentences rapper to more than 6 years in prison over protests, supporters say

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has sentenced a popular rapper to six years and three months in prison over his participation in protests that rocked the country last year, his supporters said Monday.

A social media account run by supporters of Toomaj Salehi announced the sentence, as did Ye-One Rhie, a member of the German parliament who has campaigned on his behalf. There was no immediate word from Iranian authorities.

Salehi was among thousands of mostly young Iranians who took to the streets last fall after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code. The protests spread across the country and quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran’s clerical rulers.

Other news
In this handout photo released by Uzbekistan's Presidential Press Office, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev casts his ballot at a polling station during a snap presidential election in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sunday, July 9, 2023. Uzbekistan is holding a snap presidential election, a vote that follows a constitutional referendum that extended the incumbent's term from five to seven years. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was elected in 2021 to a second five-year term, the limit allowed by the constitution. (Uzbekistan's Presidential Press Office via AP)
Incumbent Uzbek president wins new term in snap election with token opposition
Uzbekistan’s incumbent president, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, has overwhelmingly won a new seven-year term in a snap election in which he faced three weak opponents, preliminary results showed Monday.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte sits in a car as he leaves Palace Huis ten Bosch in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, July 8, 2023 after he informed King Willem-Alexander that his coalition government has resigned. Rutte announced the collapse of the government Friday night and declined to answer reporters' questions as he left. (AP Photo/Michael Corder)
Dutch prime minister says he will leave politics after next election
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says he plans to leave politics after a general election sparked by his government’s resignation.
FILE - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, and Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov attend the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to the joint staff of troops involved in Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at an unknown location, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. One possible reason for Prigozhin's mutiny, he said, was the Defense Ministry's refusal to extend a multibillion-dollar contract with his legal catering company, Concord, to supply food to the army. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
The Russian military chief who was targeted in a June rebellion has surfaced in a video
Russia’s Defense Ministry has released a video of the country’s military chief. The video made public on Monday is the first time Gen.
South Korean lawmakers hold placards and a banner against Japanese plans to release treated radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, during a rally in front of the Prime Minister's office Monday, July 10, 2023, in Tokyo. The small green placards in Japanese read, "(We) don't forget Fukushima!" The banner in Korean reads, "No dumping of Fukushima nuclear contaminated water at sea!," upper line, and "Let’s protect everyone’s sea together." (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Japan defends neutrality of IAEA report on Fukushima water release plan as minister visits plant
Japan’s industry minister has visited the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant to see equipment that would be used in the planned release of treated radioactive water into the sea to ensure the safety of the controversial plan.

The 33-year-old rapper, who was arrested last October, had criticized Iran’s government in songs and music videos that were widely circulated online.

“Someone’s crime was dancing with her hair in the wind,” he raps in a video with over 450,000 views on YouTube — an apparent reference to Amini.

In another verse, he predicts the downfall of Iran’s theocracy. “Your whole past is dark, the government that took the light out of the eyes... We go from the bottom of the pyramid and knock to the top... Forty-four years of your government, this is the year of failure.”

After his arrest, state media released a video showing him blindfolded and apologizing for his words, a statement likely made under duress. Rights groups say Iran routinely tortures prisoners into making false confessions.

Following the protests, authorities launched a heavy crackdown, in which over 500 people were killed and nearly 20,000 arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that closely monitored the unrest. Authorities have said many of those detained were released or given reduced sentences.

The protests largely died down earlier this year, but there are still widespread signs of discontent.

Iran has executed a total of seven people in connection with the protests, accusing them of attacking security forces. They were convicted in secretive courts where rights groups say they were denied the right to defend themselves. Salehi’s supporters had feared that he too could face the death penalty.