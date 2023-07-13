Mexico players celebrate after Mexico's Luis Chavez scored against Jamaica during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
CONCACAF Gold Cup
Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tornado near Chicago’s O’Hare airport
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Southern California is bracing for a heat wave expected to hit this weekend, bringing "elevated" fire danger and increasing the chance of heat-related illness. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
US Southwest heatwave
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line during a rally outside Silvercup Studios, Tuesday May 9, 2023, in New York. Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators but say they doubt a deal will be reached by a negotiation deadline late Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Actors strike vote
World News

Iranian president arrives in Zimbabwe to anti-West songs for the last stop on a rare Africa trip

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, center, inspects the guard of honour upon his arrival at Robert Mugabe airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Iran's president is on a rare visit to Africa as the country, which is under heavy U.S. economic sanctions, seeks to deepen partnerships around the world. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
1 of 5 | 

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, center, inspects the guard of honour upon his arrival at Robert Mugabe airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Iran’s president is on a rare visit to Africa as the country, which is under heavy U.S. economic sanctions, seeks to deepen partnerships around the world. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi,left, waves while standing next to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa upon his arrival at Robert Mugabe airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Iran's president is on a rare visit to Africa as the country, which is under heavy U.S. economic sanctions, seeks to deepen partnerships around the world. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
2 of 5 | 

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi,left, waves while standing next to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa upon his arrival at Robert Mugabe airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Iran’s president is on a rare visit to Africa as the country, which is under heavy U.S. economic sanctions, seeks to deepen partnerships around the world. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi welcome him upon his arrival at Robert Mugabe airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Iran's president is on a rare visit to Africa as the country, which is under heavy U.S. economic sanctions, seeks to deepen partnerships around the world. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
3 of 5 | 

Supporters of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi welcome him upon his arrival at Robert Mugabe airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Iran’s president is on a rare visit to Africa as the country, which is under heavy U.S. economic sanctions, seeks to deepen partnerships around the world. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, center, inspects the guard of honour upon his arrival at Robert Mugabe airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Iran's president is on a rare visit to Africa as the country, which is under heavy U.S. economic sanctions, seeks to deepen partnerships around the world. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
4 of 5 | 

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, center, inspects the guard of honour upon his arrival at Robert Mugabe airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Iran’s president is on a rare visit to Africa as the country, which is under heavy U.S. economic sanctions, seeks to deepen partnerships around the world. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Zimbabwean soldiers stand guard as Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi inspects the guard of honour upon his arrival at Robert Mugabe airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Iran's president is on a rare visit to Africa as the country, which is under heavy U.S. economic sanctions, seeks to deepen partnerships around the world. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
5 of 5 | 

Zimbabwean soldiers stand guard as Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi inspects the guard of honour upon his arrival at Robert Mugabe airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Iran’s president is on a rare visit to Africa as the country, which is under heavy U.S. economic sanctions, seeks to deepen partnerships around the world. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By FARAI MUTSAKA
 
Share

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi was welcomed in Zimbabwe on Thursday by people singing songs criticizing the West as he arrived on what’s expected to be the last stop of his three-nation Africa trip.

Raisi was greeted at Harare’s international airport by Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who thanked the Iranian leader for showing “solidarity.”

Both countries are under U.S. sanctions and Raisi’s trip to Africa, which has already included stops in Kenya and Uganda, highlights Iran’s efforts to build new partnerships in a bid to soften the impact of those heavy economic punishments.

Other news
Leader of the opposition CCC party Nelson Chamisa addresses supporters at the party's launch rally in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sunday, Feb 20, 2022. Zimbabwe’s main opposition party went to court Saturday, July 8, 2023 to challenge a police decision to ban it holding a rally in the buildup to what will be highly scrutinized elections next month. The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party has been told it cannot hold the gathering in the town of Bindura north of the capital Harare on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File)
Election tensions rise in Zimbabwe after police bar opposition party from holding a rally
Opposition party supporters in Zimbabwe have been chanting and singing freedom songs outside a courthouse Sunday following a decision to ban them from holding a rally six weeks before national elections.
People are seen on the grounds of Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe's processing plant in Goromonzi about 80 kilometers southeast of the capital Harare, Wednesday, July 5 2023. A Chinese mining company on Wednesday commissioned a $300 million lithium processing plant in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe has one of the world’s largest reserves of the metal, which has seen a surge in demand globally due to its use in batteries in electric cars. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
A Chinese mining company has opened a giant lithium processing plant in Zimbabwe
A Chinese mining company on Wednesday commissioned a $300 million lithium processing plant in Zimbabwe.
Members of the US cricket team greet young boys at Takashinga Cricket. Club in Highfields in this Sunday, June, 18, 2023 photo. Takashinga Cricket Club, set in one of the country's oldest Black townships, hosted an international game for the first time. The spiritual home of Black cricket in Zimbabwe, where the players looked after the pitch and planted the grass themselves in its early days, became a fully-fledged international venue when West Indies beat the United States in a Cricket World Cup qualifying game on June 18. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
‘We persevered': Spiritual home of Black cricket in Zimbabwe finally gets international recognition
Bill Flower realized 30 years ago that cricket wouldn’t survive in Zimbabwe unless it reached out to the country’s Black majority and found a place in their hearts.
A woman shows a selection of sex toys she sells to women in Zimbabwe, on Friday, June, 23, 2023. Zimbabwean woman Sitabile Dewa is challenging a sex toys ban in the country which she describes in court papers filed in March as "archaic" and "repressive" laws used to arrest women for having sex toys. Her court challenge - a bold act in a society where females are usually shamed for being openly sexual - highlights the struggles endured by Zimbabwean women battling to attain sexual freedom. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
A law that bans sex toys as obscene and morally harmful is being challenged by women in Zimbabwe
A woman in Zimbabwe says she and other women are “tired of oppression” and is challenging a law that bans sex toys and threatens those found in possession of them with jail sentences.

Iran and Zimbabwe already have a joint permanent commission on political and trade relations.

They also share historical ties and Mnangagwa thanked Raisi for Iran’s help in a liberation war in the 1970s that eventually led to the southern African nation breaking free of white minority rule.

“When we went to war, Iran was our friend. I am happy you have come to show solidarity,” Mnangagwa said in brief remarks on the tarmac at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport named after the late Zimbabwean leader Mnangagwa helped oust in a coup in 2017.

Dozens of supporters came out to see Raisi arrive, with some waving Zimbabwe’s and Iranian flags, and some holding placards with Raisi’s face on them. They also sang songs criticizing the West as “white masters” intent on interfering in Zimbabwe.

Members of Zimbabwe’s Muslim community also came to the airport to welcome Raisi and he inspected an honor guard by Zimbabwe’s military.

On his visit to Uganda on Wednesday, Raisi sharply criticized Western nations’ support for homosexuality and LGBTQ+ rights, calling it “one of the dirtiest things.” He said Uganda’s recently-passed anti-gay legislation and Western criticism of it was “another area of cooperation for Iran and Uganda.”

Zimbabwe also has anti-gay laws, and homosexuality and same-sex marriages are illegal.

However, Mnangagwa has not attacked homosexuality, unlike his predecessor, the late Mugabe, who described gays as “worse than dogs and pigs.”

The last visit by an Iranian leader to Zimbabwe was in 2010 by then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa