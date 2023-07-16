Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon finals
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Britain's Prince William sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
The royals at Wimbledon
World News

Iran’s morality police return after protests in a new campaign to impose Islamic dress on women

FILE - Iranian women make their way along a sidewalk in downtown Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, April 26, 2016. Iranian police have announced a new campaign to force women to wear the Islamic headscarf. Morality police returned to the streets on Sunday, 10 months after the death of a woman in their custody sparked nationwide protests. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Iranian women make their way along a sidewalk in downtown Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, April 26, 2016. Iranian police have announced a new campaign to force women to wear the Islamic headscarf. Morality police returned to the streets on Sunday, 10 months after the death of a woman in their custody sparked nationwide protests. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Women shop in the old main bazaar of Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Iranian police have announced a new campaign to force women to wear the Islamic headscarf. Morality police returned to the streets on Sunday, 10 months after the death of a woman in their custody sparked nationwide protests. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Women shop in the old main bazaar of Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Iranian police have announced a new campaign to force women to wear the Islamic headscarf. Morality police returned to the streets on Sunday, 10 months after the death of a woman in their custody sparked nationwide protests. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities on Sunday announced a new campaign to force women to wear the Islamic headscarf and morality police returned to the streets 10 months after the death of a woman in their custody sparked nationwide protests.

The morality police had largely pulled back following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September, as authorities struggled to contain mass protests calling for the overthrow of the theocracy that has ruled Iran for over four decades.

The protests largely died down earlier this year following a heavy crackdown in which over 500 protesters were killed and nearly 20,000 detained. But many women continued to flout the official dress code, especially in the capital, Tehran, and other cities.

Other news
Iraqi men and their sons swim in the Tigris river to beat the heat in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Iraqi officials are defending a barter deal with Iran, say it doesn’t violate US sanctions on Tehran
Iraqi officials are defending a deal inked this week to barter oil for gas with Iran, saying it does not violate U.S. sanctions on Tehran and that it will help alleviate a worsening electricity crisis in Iraq.
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, center, inspects the guard of honour upon his arrival at Robert Mugabe airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Iran's president is on a rare visit to Africa as the country, which is under heavy U.S. economic sanctions, seeks to deepen partnerships around the world. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Iranian president welcomed in Zimbabwe with anti-West songs on the last stop on his Africa trip
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has been welcomed in Zimbabwe by people singing songs criticizing the West.
This is a locator map for the Persian Gulf and its surrounding countries. (AP Photo)
Iran summons Russian ambassador over comments on Persian Gulf territorial dispute in a rare spat
Iran has summoned Russia’s ambassador after Moscow released a joint statement with Arab countries this week challenging Iran’s claim to disputed islands in the Persian Gulf.
In this undated photo released Tuesday, July 11, 2023, by Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (BAKAMLA), a BAKAMLA patrol ship inspects the Iranian-flagged, MT Arman 114 and Cameroon-flagged tanker, MT S Tinos after they are caught conducting illegal oil transfer near Natuna waters, Indonesia. Indonesian authorities said Wednesday, July 12, 2023, that they have seized an Iranian tanker and arrested its crew members for illegally transferring oil to another vessel in the country’s exclusive economic zone. (BAKAMLA via AP)
Indonesia seizes Iranian tanker for suspected illegal oil transfer in its territorial waters
Indonesian authorities say they have seized an Iranian tanker and arrested its crew members for illegally transferring oil to another vessel in the country’s exclusive economic zone.

The morality police were only rarely seen patrolling the streets, and in December, there were even some reports — later denied — that they had been disbanded.

Authorities insisted throughout the crisis that the rules had not changed. Iran’s clerical rulers view the hijab as a key pillar of the Islamic revolution that brought them to power, and consider more casual dress a sign of Western decadence.

On Sunday, Gen. Saeed Montazerolmahdi, a police spokesman, said the morality police would resume notifying and then detaining women not wearing hijab in public. In Tehran, the men and women of the morality police could be seen patrolling the streets in marked vans.

Late Saturday, police arrested Mohammed Sadeghi, a young and relatively unknown actor, in a raid on his home that he appears to have broadcast on social media. Earlier, he had posted a video in response to another online video showing a woman being detained by the morality police. “Believe me, if I see such a scene, I might commit murder,” he said.

The website of the semi-official Hamshahri daily, which is affiliated with the Tehran municipality, said he was arrested for encouraging people to use weapons against the police.

The battle over the hijab became a powerful rallying cry last fall, with women playing a leading role in the protests. The demonstrations quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran’s clerical rulers, whom the mostly young protesters accuse of being corrupt, repressive and out of touch. Iran’s government blamed the protests on a foreign conspiracy, without providing evidence.

Several Iranian celebrities joined the protests, including prominent directors and actors from the country’s celebrated film industry. Several Iranian actresses were detained after appearing in public without the hijab or expressing support for the protests.

In a recent case, actress Azadeh Samadi was barred from social media and ordered by a court to seek psychological treatment for “antisocial personality disorder” after appearing at a funeral two months ago wearing a cap on her head.