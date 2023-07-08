State TV: Militants attack a police station killing an officer in southeastern Iran, clashes ongoing

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A group of militants attacked a police station with suicide belts and killed an officer in southeastern Iran, state TV reported on Saturday.

An armed group attacked a police station in Zahedan, a city in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan province, some 500 kilometers (310 miles) southeast of the country’s capital, Tehran, and killed a policeman. The report said the militants were equipped with suicide belts and two of them detonated, but did not elaborate further.

State TV said clashes were still ongoing at the time of publishing this report.