FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Election 2024: Trump takes on DeSantis
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears-Victor Wembanyama incident
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug approved
A man watches waves caused by high tide hit his house on the shore of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Record heat
World News

Iraq opens an investigation into the kidnapping of a missing Israeli-Russian academic

This is a locator map for Iraq with its capital, Baghdad. (AP Photo)

This is a locator map for Iraq with its capital, Baghdad. (AP Photo)

By ABDULRAHMAN ZEYAD
 
Share

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq opened an investigation into the case of a dual Israeli-Russian academic who has been missing in Iraq since March, a government spokesman said Friday.

Bassem al-Awadi’s comments were the first official Iraqi statements since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Wednesday that Elizabeth Tsurkov is still alive “and we hold Iraq responsible for her safety and well-being.”

Netanyahu said Tsurkov is being held by the Shiite group Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades, a powerful Iran-backed group that the U.S. government listed as a terrorist organization in 2009.

Other news
FILE - A view of the Stortorget square in Malmo, Sweden, on March 18, 2020. The southern Swedish city of Malmo will host the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in a venue that earlier has housed the colorful, eclectic music competition, the Swedish organizers said Friday, July 7, 2023. The 68th edition will be held at the Malmo Arena - where the 2012 contest took place — and the live televised final has been set for May 11 while the semi-finals on May 7 and May 9. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP, File)
Sweden’s city of Malmo will host the 2024 Eurovision pop music contest
The Swedish city of Malmo will host the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in the same venue that housed the colorful and eclectic music competition in 2012.
A man rides a bike on a small road on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
AP PHOTOS: Record-breaking heat scorches communities around the world
Daily global temperatures reached an unofficial record high multiple times this week, according to at least one metric, and caused communities around the planet to take drastic measures to help people beat the heat.
A man rides a bike on a small road on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Germany, Austria issue warning to elderly and infirm as heatwave rolls in
The German government has warned the elderly, people with health conditions, pregnant women and parents with young children to seek out cool places amid forecasts for temperatures as high as 37 Celsius (99 Fahrenheit) over the weekend.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Senior officials from Sweden and Turkey arrived at NATO headquarters Thursday to examine Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's objections to the Nordic country joining the military alliance and to see what more, if anything, could be done to break the deadlock. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
NATO leaders set to offer Ukraine major support package but membership is off the table for now
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts will agree next week to help modernize Ukraine’s armed forces, create a new high-level forum for consultations, and reaffirm that it will join their alliance one day.

Tsurkov, whose work focuses on the Middle East, and specifically war-torn Syria, is an expert on regional affairs and has been widely quoted over the years by international media. Tsurkov last tweeted on March 21.

Tsurkov, who is pursuing a doctorate at Princeton University, is a fellow at the Washington-based think tank New Lines Institute.

“Due to the ongoing official investigations into the disappearance of a foreign journalist, there is no official statement yet,” al-Awadi told The Associated Press via text message. “We are unable to provide specific details at this time.”

Netanyahu said Tsurkov is an academic who visited Iraq on her Russian passport, “at her own initiative pursuant to work on her doctorate and academic research on behalf of Princeton University.”

Tsurkov could not have used her Israeli passport to enter Iraq as the two countries do not have diplomatic relations.

A senior official from Kataeb Hezbollah declined to comment on the matter.

The group later issued a statement in which they did not confirm nor deny their role in Tsurkov’s disappearance but called for identification and prosecution of Iraqis involved in facilitating the work of Israeli citizens in a country that prohibits engagement with Israel

Iran emerged as a major power broker in Iraq after the U.S.-led invasion in 2003, supporting Shiite groups and militias that have enjoyed wide influence in the country ever since.

Days after her disappearance, a local website reported that Iraqi authorities had detained an Iranian citizen involved in her kidnapping. It said Tsurkov was kidnapped from Baghdad’s central neighborhood of Karradah and that Iran’s embassy in the Iraqi capital was pressing for the man’s release and to have him deported to Iran.

Some Iraqi activists posted a copy of a passport of an Iranian man at the time, claiming that he was involved in the kidnapping.

Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy, citing the country’s hostile rhetoric, support for militant groups such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah and its suspected nuclear program. Iran denies Western allegations that it is pursuing a nuclear bomb.