Iraq’s $27B deal with TotalEnergies could ease its longstanding energy crisis, but challenges remain

FILE - An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Amazon Prime Day
File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 2023. Bank of America is being ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees imposed on customers, withholding reward bonuses explicitly promised to credit card customers, and misappropriating sensitive personal information to open accounts without customer knowledge or authorization. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Bank of America fined
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Microsoft Activision Blizzard
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after beating Poland's Iga Swiatek to win their women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
World News

Iraq’s $27B deal with TotalEnergies could ease its longstanding energy crisis, but challenges remain

FILE - Water buffaloes swim near the Nihran Bin Omar oil field north of Basra, Iraq, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. A multi-billion dollar agreement signed with France’s TotalEnergies could help resolve Iraq’s longstanding electricity crisis. The $27 billion agreement signed in Baghdad on Monday, July 10, 2023, after years of negotiation marks the largest foreign investment in Iraq’s history. (AP Photo/Nabil al-Jurani, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Water buffaloes swim near the Nihran Bin Omar oil field north of Basra, Iraq, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. A multi-billion dollar agreement signed with France’s TotalEnergies could help resolve Iraq’s longstanding electricity crisis. The $27 billion agreement signed in Baghdad on Monday, July 10, 2023, after years of negotiation marks the largest foreign investment in Iraq’s history. (AP Photo/Nabil al-Jurani, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A Iraqi woman fans her child during a power outage at their home in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, July, 6, 2023. A multi-billion dollar agreement signed with France’s TotalEnergies could help resolve Iraq’s longstanding electricity crisis. The $27 billion agreement signed in Baghdad on Monday, July 10, 2023, after years of negotiation marks the largest foreign investment in Iraq’s history. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - A Iraqi woman fans her child during a power outage at their home in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, July, 6, 2023. A multi-billion dollar agreement signed with France’s TotalEnergies could help resolve Iraq’s longstanding electricity crisis. The $27 billion agreement signed in Baghdad on Monday, July 10, 2023, after years of negotiation marks the largest foreign investment in Iraq’s history. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By KAREEM CHEHAYEB and ABDULRAHMAN ZEYAD
 
Share

BAGHDAD (AP) — A multi-billion dollar agreement signed with France’s TotalEnergies could help resolve Iraq’s longstanding electricity crisis, attract international investors and reduce its reliance on gas imports from neighboring Iran, a point of tension with Washington.

The $27 billion agreement signed in Baghdad on Monday after years of negotiation marks the largest foreign investment in Iraq’s history. It could even help combat climate change by reducing oil flares, and relieve some of the stress on Iraq’s dwindling waterways through a new desalination plant.

But that’s only if the parties implementing the agreement can overcome the endemic corruption and political instability that has undermined Iraq’s oil sector for more than two decades.

Other news
D’Pree Shareef Robinson listens as stepmother Korrina Smith reads letters from Trinity Ottoson-Smith's friends about what her loss means to them Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Robinson was sentenced Tuesday to more than 37 years in prison for fatally shooting a 9-year-old Minnesota girl as she was jumping on a trampoline with friends. Robinson pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Ottoson-Smith. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)
Man gets lengthy sentence for fatal shooting of Minnesota girl who was jumping on trampoline
A man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 37 years in prison for fatally shooting a 9-year-old Minnesota girl as she was jumping on a trampoline with friends.
FILE - The Statement of Facts supporting the arrest warrant for Matthew Jason Beddingfield on charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, is photographed on Feb. 8, 2022. Beddingfield who stormed the U.S. Capitol while awaiting trial for a shooting in North Carolina has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for attacking police with a flagpole during the riot. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)
Man who stormed Capitol while free on attempted murder charge gets over 3 years in prison for riot
A man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while awaiting trial for a shooting in North Carolina has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for attacking police with a flagpole during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
MLB Commissioner, Robert Manfred, speaks during a press conference during a workout day ahead of the MLB London Series Match between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs at the London Stadium, London, Friday June 23, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
Oakland Athletics start process of applying to MLB for move to Las Vegas
The Oakland Athletics have started the process of applying to Major League Baseball to move to Las Vegas.
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual Christmas tree lighting at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. A Michigan judge narrowed the issues Monday, July 10, 2023 in a dispute over Franklin's estate, saying the only task for jurors is to decide whether a 2014 document handwritten by the Queen of Soul and found in couch cushions can be accepted as a valid will. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Jury starts deliberating the case of competing wills in Aretha Franklin estate
Jurors in a Michigan court have begun deliberations in a dispute over the final will of music superstar Aretha Franklin.

The Gas Growth Integrated Project focuses on bolstering the country’s oil-rich but underdeveloped Basra province. TotalEnergies would take on a 45% stake in the Basra Oil Company, with Iraq holding 30% and Qatar’s state-owned petroleum company taking the other 25%.

It would recover natural gas from three oil fields and use it to generate electricity. Because Iraq lacks the necessary infrastructure, that gas is currently being burned off into the atmosphere. The World Bank estimates Iraq flares around 16 billion cubic meters of gas per day.

The project also includes the construction of a seawater treatment plant that would relieve the pressure on Iraq’s water resources, and a solar power plant to be built with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power that would supply the local grid.

Iraq is an OPEC member with some of the world’s largest oil reserves. But its electricity grid has suffered from decades of mismanagement and damage from various conflicts. Power outages are common, especially in the scorching summer months, forcing many Iraqis to rely on diesel generators or suffer through temperatures that exceed 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit).

Iraq also relies heavily on gas imports from Iran, with which it has had close ties since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion. The U.S. has been forced to grant some exceptions to the sanctions it maintains on Iran over that country’s disputed nuclear program. Budgetary shortfalls and surging demand have meanwhile forced Iran to reduce the supply in recent years, compounding Iraq’s woes and fueling violent protests.

Iraq’s energy problems stem from its troubled politics.

The power-sharing arrangement set up in the wake of the U.S.-led invasion divides the state and its institutions along religious and ethnic lines. Sectarian-based political parties bicker over ministries, install loyalists at top positions and dispense public sector jobs to their supporters. The system breeds widespread corruption, inefficiency and political gridlock.

ExxonMobile, which saw a similar multi-project deal fall through after years of negotiations, announced in 2021 that it would be selling its shares from the West Qurna 1 oil field. London-based BP is spinning off development of the Rumaila field, Iraq’s largest.

Iraq signed an initial contract with TotalEnergies in 2021, but political disputes delayed the final signing for another two years.

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné nevertheless struck an upbeat tone at the signing ceremony, saying the agreement would boost Iraq’s economy and create jobs, with Iraqis making up at least 80% of the project’s workforce.

“It’s a very strong signal, not only to TotalEnergies to encourage to invest, but also to all other foreign investment,” he said in a statement. The company did not respond to several requests for additional comment.

The state-run Iraqi News Agency said work would begin “in a matter of days,” with the Oil Ministry expecting tangible results in three years.

Oil Ministry spokesman Assim Jihad said the ministry has been trying to launch such projects for over a decade but was held back by political gridlock, the COVID-19 pandemic and the war against the Islamic State extremist group, which at one point controlled much of northern and western Iraq.

“Now there is political will to speed up implementing these kinds of projects,” he said.

Bachar El-Halabi, an energy markets analyst at London-based Argus, says the megaproject “gives the country a breather” after recent years saw some oil majors pull out of Iraq.

“This should, in theory, help decrease Iraq’s dependency on Iranian gas imports, which remains a sticky point between Baghdad and Washington,” he said.

Marc Ayoub, an energy policy expert at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy, a Washington-based think tank, said the project could face challenges down the line.

“The political climate in Iraq is sensitive and could change at any moment,” he said.

The size of the project, and the involvement of a major multi-national company, means “there would be less room for corruption,” he added. “But you never know. There’s always risk.”

___

Chehayeb reported from Beirut.