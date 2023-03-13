Henderson, Ringrose out of Ireland’s Grand Slam decider

Ireland's Gary Ringrose receives medical attention, during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Scotland and Ireland at BT Murrayfield Stadium, in Edinburgh, Sunday March 12, 2023. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

DUBLIN (AP) — Lock Iain Henderson and center Garry Ringrose will miss Ireland’s bid for the Six Nations Grand Slam against England this weekend.

Henderson broke a forearm in the first half of the 22-7 win over Scotland on Sunday at Murrayfield, and Ringrose was taken off on a stretcher in the second half after a head blow while attempting a tackle.

He was talking in the changing room after his 50th Irish test but dazed, Ireland coach Andy Farrell said. Ringrose was said to be well on Monday by the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Starting hooker Dan Sheehan and his replacement Ronan Kelleher had to be replaced during the game because of shoulder injuries, and No. 8 Caelan Doris came off early with a hip issue in a bruising encounter.

All three are doubts for the game against England on Saturday at Lansdowne Road, where Ireland is favored to claim its first Six Nations title and Grand Slam since 2018.

Uncapped Ulster forwards Ross Molony and Tom Stewart were brought into the squad on Monday as cover.

