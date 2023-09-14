NASA UFO report
Lawrence Jones joins ‘Fox & Friends’
Vikings vs. Eagles
Danelo Cavalcante capture
Delta Sky Miles changes
Sports

Ireland’s Sexton and Murray reunited for Tonga at Rugby World Cup

 
Share

NANTES, France (AP) — Ireland has plumped for the old firm of Conor Murray and captain Jonathan Sexton as the halves to face Tonga in the Rugby World Cup on Saturday.

Murray was among only four changes — plus two positional — to the starting side which beat Romania 82-8 last Saturday in Bordeaux.

Sexton starred against Romania with an impressive first game in six months. He scored two tries and kicked seven of eight between the posts. He’s forged a strong partnership with Leinster clubmate Jamison Gibson-Park at international level but the latter has been rested and Murray given a start after coming off the bench last weekend.

Murray and Sexton will play a 69th test together.

Other news
FILE - Wales' Scott Baldwin is taken off the pitch during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match between South Africa and Wales at Twickenham Stadium, London, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015. Scotland forward Dave Cherry is out of the Rugby World Cup in France after slipping on the stairs at the team hotel, banging his head and sustaining a concussion. He isn’t the first rugby player to get hurt in a strange way on his time off. Some of rugby’s tough men have come unstruck grappling with dogs, dishwashers and even an out-of-control fire. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Scotland player out of Rugby World Cup after slipping on stairs. Not the sport’s first weird injury
A choir performs before the Rugby World Cup Pool A match between France and New Zealand at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Chorus of disapproval: National anthems sung by schoolkids at Rugby World Cup out of tune with teams
FILE - The Webb Ellis Cup, the championship trophy for the Rugby World Cup, is displayed on the field before the Rugby World Cup final at International Yokohama Stadium between England and South Africa in Yokohama, Japan, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
Rugby World Cup to pay tribute to victims of disasters in Morocco and Libya

Flanker Josh van der Flier, the world player of 2022, was in on the openside, bumping Peter O’Mahony to the blindside and Tadhg Beirne into the second row. Lock Joe McCarthy was out.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher has swapped in and Rob Herring has dropped in the reserves.

Mack Hansen was on the wing in place of Keith Earls.

Brought into the reserves were props Dave Kilcoyne and Finlay Bealham, lock Ryan Baird, scrumhalf Craig Casey, flyhalf Ross Byrne, and midfielder Robbie Henshaw.

___

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Jonathan Sexton (captain), Conor Murray; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Ryan Baird, Craig Casey, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw.

___

AP Rugby World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby