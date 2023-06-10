Syria’s Kurds to try IS fighters after their home countries refused to repatriate them

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

Syria’s Kurds to try IS fighters after their home countries refused to repatriate them

FILE - In this April 3, 2018 file photo, prisoners play volleyball, in a Kurdish-run prison housing former members of the Islamic State group, in Qamishli, north Syria. The Kurdish-led authority in northeast Syria announced Saturday, June 10, 2023 that hundreds of fighters with the Islamic State group held in prisons around the region will be put on trial after their home countries refused to repatriate them. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

FILE - In this April 3, 2018 file photo, prisoners play volleyball, in a Kurdish-run prison housing former members of the Islamic State group, in Qamishli, north Syria. The Kurdish-led authority in northeast Syria announced Saturday, June 10, 2023 that hundreds of fighters with the Islamic State group held in prisons around the region will be put on trial after their home countries refused to repatriate them. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

By Bassem Mroue and Hogir Al Abdo
 
Share

QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — The Kurdish-led authority in northeast Syria announced Saturday that hundreds of fighters with the Islamic State group held in prisons around the region will be put on trial after their home countries refused to repatriate them.

The statement by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria said it still calls for the creation of an international tribunal to put those fighters on trial. It called on the United Nations, international rights groups and local organizations to help facilitate the trials.

The U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, is holding over 10,000 captured IS fighters in around two dozen detention facilities — including 2,000 foreigners whose home countries have refused to repatriate them. The statement said the fighters from about 60 nationalities had entered Syria years ago and were captured in battles against the extremists.

Other news
Hamrin Alouji, the mother of 13-year-old Peyal Aqil, goes through her daughter's photographs at their family home in Qamishli, Syria, on Monday, June 5, 2023. Alouji said her daughter was coming home with her friends on May 21 after a school exam when a recruiter for the Revolutionary Youth approached her - the youth branch of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), and entered a center belonging to the group with him. Her friends waited for her outside, but she never came out. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)
Recruitment of children by armed groups in Syria is on the rise, even as fighting subsides
A U.N. report says armed groups across Syria are recruiting children into their ranks in growing numbers, even as fighting is subsiding.
FILE - Displaced Iraqis from the Yazidi community look for clothes to wear among items provided by a charity organization at the Nowruz camp, in Derike, Syria on Aug. 12, 2014. The Netherlands and Belgium have joined an international investigation into atrocities committed against the Yazidi minority in Syria and Iraq, the European Union's judicial cooperation agency, Eurojust, announced Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed, File)
Netherlands and Belgium join international probe into crimes against Yazidis in Syria and Iraq
The European Union’s judicial cooperation agency says the Netherlands and Belgium have joined an international investigation into atrocities committed against the Yazidi minority in Syria and Iraq.
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California shows an ancient Roman-era mosaic that was illegally imported. A California man has been found guilty of illegally importing the ancient mosaic from Syria. The U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles says 56-year-old Mohamad Yassin Alcharihi was convicted Wednesday, June 21, 2023, of one count of entry of falsely classified goods. (U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California via AP)
California man convicted of illegally importing an ancient mosaic from Syria
A California man has been found guilty of illegally importing an ancient mosaic from Syria. The U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles says 56-year-old Mohamad Yassin Alcharihi was convicted Wednesday of one count of entry of falsely classified goods.
In this photo from May 2023 by a relative, Ali Sheikhi, 29, poses for a photograph at an airport in an undisclosed location. Sheikhi was trying to reach Europe from Libya on an overcrowded fishing vessel that capsized in the Mediterranean in the early hours of June 14, 2023, killing dozens of people, 104 passengers are rescued, and hundreds are feared to be missing. Sheikhi's relatives in Germany and Syria told The Associated Press they had recognized Ali Sheikhi among the survivors taken to a southern Greek port in social and other media photographs, but by the end of Thursday, June 15, they had not been able to make contact with him. (Courtesy of family of Ali Sheikhi via AP)
Relatives fear worst with four men and a boy missing after Mediterranean ship disaster
Four men and a 14-year-old boy from the Sheikhi family set out for Europe. They wanted lives better than they had in their war-scarred town in northeast Syria.

“The terrorist organization carried out horrific crimes and mass massacres against people in the region,” it said, adding that such acts are considered crimes against humanity and war crimes. It said the trials will be “fair and transparent in accordance with international and local laws related to terrorism.”

The SDF and the local Kurdish police force known as Asayesh also oversee some 51,000 family members of IS fighters, mostly women and children in the al-Hol camp. Many of those family members remain die-hard IS supporters, and killings by militants have taken place in the camp over the years.

Saturday’s announcement came two days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken co-hosted a meeting in Saudi Arabia of foreign ministers from the global coalition battling IS during which he announced nearly $150 million in new U.S. funding for stabilization efforts in Syria and Iraq. The extremist group no longer controls any territory, but its affiliates still carry out attacks across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

The Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, as IS is also known, includes more than 80 countries to coordinate action against the extremists, who at their height controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq. Blinken said the U.S. pledge is part of new funding amounting to more than $600 million.

Blinken did not specify, but U.S. aid to Syria is expected to flow through Kurdish allies, the United Nations or international aid groups, as the U.S. and other Western countries maintain sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government.

The Kurdish-led authority did not say where exactly the trials will be held or when they will start. They are believed to take place in areas controlled by the SDF in northeast and eastern Syria. The U.S. military has a presence in the region controlled by SDF fighters.

On any given day there are at least 900 U.S. forces in Syria, along with an undisclosed number of contractors.

U.S. forces advise and assist the SDF, including in securing the detention facilities, and they also conduct counterterror missions against IS.

The Kurdish-led authority said that years of fighting against IS has left 15,000 SDF fighters dead and 25,000 wounded. IS was officially defeated in Syria in March 2019, when the extremists lost the last sliver of land under their control but their sleeper cells still carry out deadly attacks.

Last week, the SDF announced it handed over 50 Iraqi IS fighters to Baghdad. It also said that it repatriated 170 Iraqis who were living at the al-Hol camp.

_____

Mroue reported from Beirut.