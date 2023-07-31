Colorado teen pleads not guilty to trying to join Islamic State group

FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023. San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign as city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ sign removed from Twitter’s headquarters
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
USWNT needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - President Joe Biden greats a group of Thunderbird pilots after arriving at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado
U.S. News

Colorado teen pleads not guilty to trying to join Islamic State group

By JESSE BEDAYN
 
Share

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado teenager pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of attempting to support a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State group.

Davin Meyer, 18, sat handcuffed at his arraignment in a federal courtroom in Denver and didn’t say anything about the allegations. Earlier this month, Meyer was arrested when he tried to board a plane to Turkey, where prosecutors say he planned to become a fighter for IS.

David Kaplan, Meyer’s attorney, declined to comment on the case. The trial is not yet scheduled.

In November, after he turned 18, Meyer began communicating over the internet with someone he believed was an IS facilitator, and another who presented themselves as an ISIS travel facilitator, according to the arrest affidavit, but both were actually undercover informants.

Other news
FILE - Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey looks on during overtime of an NBA basketball game Feb. 26, 2023, in Denver. Coffey was arrested early Sunday, July 30, 2023, on a firearms misdemeanor in Hollywood, authorities said. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Clippers’ Amir Coffey arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, police say
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. Johnson who abducted and beat to death a 6-year-old girl was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Missouri, as his attorneys pressed claims that he is mentally incompetent. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP, File)
Missouri governor rejects mercy plea from man set to be executed for killing 6-year-old girl
FILE - This image of Larry Fife Giberson, circled in annotation by the Justice Department in the Statement of Facts supporting the arrest Giberson, shows him outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6. 2021. Giberson, who was a Princeton University student when the FBI arrested him on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot, pleaded guilty on Monday, July 31, 2023, to joining a mob's attack on police officers during one of the most violent clashes on Jan. 6, 2021. (Department of Justice via AP, File)
Princeton University student pleads guilty to joining mob’s attack on Capitol

In a previous court hearing, Meyer’s mother, Deanna Meyer, testified that her son wouldn’t have tried traveling to the Middle East if not for the support of people he met who shared his views, including the FBI informants.

This was in response to a judge’s question about whether her son — who was diagnosed with autism — understood the gravity of the situation, given his condition.

The prosecutor, assistant U.S. attorney Melissa Hindman, argued that the young man was already committed to radical Islam before the informants spoke with him.

During Monday’s hearing, prosecutors didn’t speak about the allegations and the U.S. Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment after the hearing.

Deanna Meyer had reached out to law enforcement when Davin was 17 over concerns about his escalating “radical Islamic beliefs” and openly expressing violent intentions, according to court documents. The FBI was later notified, it said.

___

Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.