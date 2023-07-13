FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line during a rally outside Silvercup Studios, Tuesday May 9, 2023, in New York. Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators but say they doubt a deal will be reached by a negotiation deadline late Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Hollywood actors join strike
A damaged apartment is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukraine repels Russian attack
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)
Biden talks Russian prisoner exchange
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Southern California is bracing for a heat wave expected to hit this weekend, bringing "elevated" fire danger and increasing the chance of heat-related illness. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
US Southwest heatwave
Sports

New York Islanders promote Rick Kowalsky to head coach at Bridgeport of AHL

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders promoted Rick Kowalsky to head coach of the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League.

The Islanders announced the move on Thursday, days after Brent Thompson left to join the Anaheim Ducks’ coaching staff. Kowalsky had served as Bridgeport’s assistant coach the past two seasons.

Before joining the Islanders’ organization, he spent three seasons on the New Jersey Devils coaching staff from 2018-21.

Other news
FILE - Los Angeles Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) makes a save against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, April 17, 2023. On Saturday, July 1, the Ottawa Senators signed Korpisalo to a five-year contract worth $20 million. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Penguins keep Jarry and Senators sign Korpisalo as goalies shuffle around in NHL free agency
The Pittsburgh Penguins paid big to keep their two-time All-Star, and the Ottawa Senators ponied up to shore up their situation as goaltenders shuffled around on the first day of NHL free agency.
Anaheim Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek, left, poses with the team's new head coach, Greg Cronin, during a press conference in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ducks hire former Leafs, Islanders assistant Greg Cronin as head coach
The Anaheim Ducks have hired Greg Cronin to be their head coach. Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek announced the decision to hire the 60-year-old Cronin, who will be a first-time NHL head coach.
Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk (19), Sam Reinhart (13), Josh Mahura (28) and Anthony Duclair (10) celebrate the team's 3-2 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 12, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ex-division rivals Carolina and Florida clash in East final for a shot at the Stanley Cup
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs facing challenges that made it unclear how long either might stick around.
FILE - Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen skates with the puck during the second period of Game 2 in the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Islanders in Raleigh, N.C., April 19, 2023. Teravainen's roughly month-long absence due to injury could be nearing an end. The Carolina Hurricanes forward has shed his no-contact jersey and participated in a full practice Monday, May 15, ahead of the Eastern Conference final against Florida. Teravainen hasn't played since he suffered a thumb injury early in the first-round series. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)
Hurricanes’ Teravainen nears return from injury with East final looming
The Carolina Hurricanes could be close to getting back top-line forward Teuvo Teravainen from injury.

Kowalsky was the coach of the Devils’ AHL in Binghamton (2017-18) and Albany (2010-17). He led the Devils to consecutive playoff berths in 2016 and 2017. He was the AHL Coach of the Year in 2016.

The Canadian served as the coach of New Jersey’s ECHL affiliate, the Trenton Devils and Trenton Titans, from 2006-10.

Kowalsky played 12 seasons in the professional minor leagues as a forward.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports