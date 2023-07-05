(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Isles sign Gauthier to 2-year deal; Kuhlman and Pinho each get one-year, two-way contracts

 
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed forwards Julien Gauthier, Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho.

The Islanders announced the deals on Wednesday. Gauthier got a two-year contract and Kuhlman and Pinho each received one-year, two-way contracts.

Gauthier had nine goals and five assists in 57 games last season with the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators. The 26-year-old had NHL career highs in games, goals and points during his fourth professional season. He has 14 goals and 18 assists in 153 career games with Carolina, the Rangers and Ottawa. He also appeared in three playoff games with the Rangers in 2020.

Gauthier also has played in 188 American Hockey League games with the Charlotte Checkers and Hartford Wolf Pack, and in 25 Calder Cup playoff games with Charlotte.

Kuhlman has played in 147 NHL games with the Boston Bruins, Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets, scoring 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points. He was a member of the Providence Bruins (AHL) for four seasons.

Pinho was a member of the Utica Comets (AHL) last season, scoring 10 goals and 18 assists in 53 games. The Massachusetts native was selected by the Washington Capitals in the sixth round of the 2013 draft and played in two games with the Caps during the 2020-21 season.

