Israeli gunfire kills a 17-year-old boy in the West Bank, Palestinian health officials say

By JULIA FRANKEL
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian boy in the occupied West Bank Friday, Palestinian health officials said, the latest bloodshed in a more than year-long cycle of violence that has gripped the region.

The boy — whom Palestinian health officials identified as Muhammad Fouad Atta al-Bayed — was shot in the head by Israeli forces during unrest in the village of Umm Safa, north of Ramallah. The village has been a target of attacks by Jewish settlers in recent weeks.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces had fired live ammunition, tear gas and stun grenades during confrontations with local residents. The Health Ministry confirmed at least one other person was shot in the chest.

Israeli forces have killed three Palestinians, including two militants shot dead in a gunbattle, in new violence in the occupied West Bank, days after Israel concluded a major two-day offensive meant to crack down on militants.

The Israeli army said that a member of the paramilitary border police unit opened fire after masked suspects threw stones and rocks at Israeli forces. It confirmed that a person was hit by gunfire, but gave no further details.

Earlier in the day, Palestinians and Israelis clashed in the village of Beit Umar, north of Hebron in the southern West Bank. The army said three members of the Israeli forces were lightly wounded, including an officer who was struck by shrapnel in an explosion.

It said that soldiers opened fire in response to stone-throwing and explosives, hitting one suspect who allegedly had thrown a bomb. There were no immediate details from Palestinian officials.

Earlier this month in Umm Safa, Palestinian health officials said a man was fatally shot in the chest by Israeli forces during a demonstration.

The spiral of violence, which shows no signs of abating, is one of the worst between Israelis and Palestinians in years. More than 150 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of 2023 in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

Violence between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank intensified early last year when Israel expanded near-nightly raids into Palestinian areas in response to a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis.

Israeli says most of those killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting army raids and others not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem. Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.