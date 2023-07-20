People buy Powerball tickets at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Powerball has a winner
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup kicks off
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
World News

Ex-Israeli security chief backs reservists’ protest as Netanyahu allies advance judicial overhaul

Israeli military reservists protest in front of the Defense Ministry against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Divisions over the contentious government plan have infiltrated the country's military, where reservists in key units have pledged not to show up for duty if the legislative changes are approved. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
1 of 4 | 

Israeli military reservists protest in front of the Defense Ministry against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Divisions over the contentious government plan have infiltrated the country’s military, where reservists in key units have pledged not to show up for duty if the legislative changes are approved. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israeli military reservists protest in front of the Defense Ministry against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Divisions over the contentious government plan have infiltrated the country's military, where reservists in key units have pledged not to show up for duty if the legislative changes are approved. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
2 of 4 | 

Israeli military reservists protest in front of the Defense Ministry against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Divisions over the contentious government plan have infiltrated the country’s military, where reservists in key units have pledged not to show up for duty if the legislative changes are approved. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israeli military reservists sign a declaration of refusal to report for duty to protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Divisions over the contentious government plan have infiltrated the country's military, where reservists in key units have pledged not to show up for duty if the legislative changes are approved. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
3 of 4 | 

Israeli military reservists sign a declaration of refusal to report for duty to protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Divisions over the contentious government plan have infiltrated the country’s military, where reservists in key units have pledged not to show up for duty if the legislative changes are approved. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israeli military reservists sign a declaration of refusal to report for duty to protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Divisions over the contentious government plan have infiltrated the country's military, where reservists in key units have pledged not to show up for duty if the legislative changes are approved. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
4 of 4 | 

Israeli military reservists sign a declaration of refusal to report for duty to protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Divisions over the contentious government plan have infiltrated the country’s military, where reservists in key units have pledged not to show up for duty if the legislative changes are approved. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By ILAN BEN ZION
 
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — The former head of Israel’s internal security agency voiced support on Thursday for military reservists refusing to serve in protest of the government’s planned judicial overhaul, drawing fierce criticism from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ultranationalist allies days before parliament was set to vote on a key piece of legislation.

A parliamentary committee approved late Wednesday a bill that would curtail the high court’s remit in using the “reasonability standard,” a legal yardstick allowing judges to overturn decisions made by elected officials deemed beyond the pale.

The bill, which will come up for a final vote in parliament next week, is one of several keystone pieces of the Netanyahu government’s judicial overhaul plan, which seeks to curb what he and his allies consider excessive powers of unelected judges.

Other news
Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks to a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., look on. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Israeli president tells Congress his country is committed to democracy but concedes ‘painful debate’
Israel’s president sought to reassure Congress about the state of Israel’s democracy and the strength of the U.S.-Israel relationship.
Israeli military reservists sign a declaration of refusal to report for duty to protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Divisions over the contentious government plan have infiltrated the country's military, where reservists in key units have pledged not to show up for duty if the legislative changes are approved. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Cracks are emerging in Israel’s military. Reservists threaten not to serve if government plan passes
Cracks are emerging in Israel’s military. The Middle East’s best equipped and most powerful force is under one of the worst assaults it has encountered — from within its own ranks.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, Pool)
Israeli doctors hold ‘warning strike,’ caution that judicial overhaul threatens health care system
Doctors in Israel have held a two-hour strike to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks to a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., look on. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Israeli president seeks to reassure Congress on his country’s democracy, U.S. ties
Israel’s president is seeking to reassure U.S. allies Wednesday on the state of Israel’s democracy and the strength of the U.S.-Israel relationship.

Critics of the plan say the legislation will concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu and his allies and undermine the country’s system of checks and balance.

Speaking to Army Radio on Thursday, Nadav Argaman, a former head of the Shin Bet internal security agency, leveled withering criticism at Netanyahu, saying he appears committed to preserving his ruling coalition of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties, not the state itself, and said he was “very worried that we’re on the verge of a civil war.”

“We need to stop this legislation by any means,” he said, voicing support for reservists who “are very concerned and fearful for the security of the state of Israel.”

For reservists, he said, “until now defending Israel was done on the battlefield. From their perspective, as of today, defending Israel means preserving Israeli democracy.”

Argaman was appointed head of the Shin Bet by Netanyahu in 2016 and stepped down in 2021.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a key Netanyahu ally and ultranationalist settler, tweeted that Argaman had “given himself over to idiotic brainwashing.”

The judicial overhaul plan, which was announced shortly after Netanyahu took office as prime minister following November’s parliamentary elections — Israel’s fifth in under four years — has divided an already highly polarized country and sparked months of sustained mass protests.

Netanyahu froze the legislation in March following weeks of demonstrations and mounting labor strikes, but rebooted the judicial overhaul in recent weeks after talks seeking compromise with opposition lawmakers failed.

Recent days have seen growing calls by military reservists to refuse to serve if the legislation passes.

Critics say removing the reasonability standard would allow the government to appoint unqualified cronies to important positions without oversight. They also say that it could clear the way for Netanyahu to fire the current attorney general — seen by supporters as a bulwark against the overhaul plan — or appoint legal officials who could ease his way out of the corruption charges he is facing in an ongoing trial.

Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, now heads the country’s most ultranationalist and religiously conservative government in Israel’s 75-year history.