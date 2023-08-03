Israel’s Supreme Court hears case against a law protecting Netanyahu from being removed from office

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Trump indictment
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
Svitlana Sushko, 62, sobs while visiting the grave of her youngest son, a Ukrainian soldier who was killed last year in the war against Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
World News

Israel’s Supreme Court hears case against a law protecting Netanyahu from being removed from office

Esther Hayut, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Israel, center, sits on the bench with justices Uzi Vogelman, left, and Issac Amit, right, during a hearing on a petition against a law that limits removal of a prime minister from office to medical and mental incapacitation, which makes forcing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office over a conflict of interest while on trial for corruption more difficult, in Jerusalem, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
1 of 4 | 

Esther Hayut, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Israel, center, sits on the bench with justices Uzi Vogelman, left, and Issac Amit, right, during a hearing on a petition against a law that limits removal of a prime minister from office to medical and mental incapacitation, which makes forcing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office over a conflict of interest while on trial for corruption more difficult, in Jerusalem, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
The justices' bench in the Supreme Court of Israel, is seen ahead of a hearing on a petition against a law that limits removal of a prime minister from office to medical and mental incapacitation, which makes forcing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office over a conflict of interest while on trial for corruption more difficult, in Jerusalem, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
2 of 4 | 

The justices’ bench in the Supreme Court of Israel, is seen ahead of a hearing on a petition against a law that limits removal of a prime minister from office to medical and mental incapacitation, which makes forcing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office over a conflict of interest while on trial for corruption more difficult, in Jerusalem, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Esther Hayut, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Israel, sits on the bench during a hearing on a petition against a law that limits removal of a prime minister from office to medical and mental incapacitation, which makes forcing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office over a conflict of interest while on trial for corruption more difficult, in Jerusalem, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
3 of 4 | 

Esther Hayut, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Israel, sits on the bench during a hearing on a petition against a law that limits removal of a prime minister from office to medical and mental incapacitation, which makes forcing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office over a conflict of interest while on trial for corruption more difficult, in Jerusalem, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
The justices' bench in the Supreme Court of Israel, is seen ahead of a hearing on a petition against a law that limits removal of a prime minister from office to medical and mental incapacitation, which makes forcing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office over a conflict of interest while on trial for corruption more difficult, in Jerusalem, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
4 of 4 | 

The justices’ bench in the Supreme Court of Israel, is seen ahead of a hearing on a petition against a law that limits removal of a prime minister from office to medical and mental incapacitation, which makes forcing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office over a conflict of interest while on trial for corruption more difficult, in Jerusalem, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
 
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court heard a petition on Thursday against a law that protects Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from being removed from office over claims of a conflict of interest due to his ongoing corruption trial.

Netanyahu’s governing coalition passed a law in March that limits removing a prime minister from office to cases of medical and mental incapacitation. It would protect Netanyahu from being deemed unfit for office because of his ongoing corruption trial and claims of a conflict of interest. Critics say the law is tailor-made for Netanyahu and encourages corruption.

A few dozen people protested outside Israel’s Supreme Court in Jerusalem as judges heard the petition by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel.

The law passed earlier this year stipulates that a prime minister can only be deemed unfit to rule for health or mental reasons and that only the premier or the government can make that decision, not the attorney general.

Netanyahu is on trial for charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases.

The hearing came as Netanyahu and his allies are trying to pass a series of judicial overhaul bills that aim to curtail the power of the Supreme Court and give the ruling coalition control over the appointment of judges. It remained unclear when the court would issue a decision in the matter.

The judicial overhaul plan has triggered months of mass protests in an increasingly divided Israel as opponents say the measures would concentrate power in the hands of the executive and erode the limited checks and balances.

Netanyahu and his allies, who took power in December after the country’s fifth election in under four years, say that these changes are necessary to curb what they see as an overly activist court made up of unelected judges.