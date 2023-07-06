Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner gestures during a news conference at HPD headquarters, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Houston, as he provides an update on the Rudy Farias case. Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015, returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
Business

New Hampshire bans boycotts of Israel in state procurement and investments

 
Share

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire followed dozens of other states Thursday in prohibiting state contracts or investments involving companies that boycott Israel and its trade partners.

The executive order signed by Gov. Chris Sununu makes New Hampshire the 37th state to enact such regulations, according to the Israeli-American Coalition for Action. Shawn Evenhaim, the coalition’s chairman, praised Sununu for “standing up against national origin discrimination and defending the deep cultural and commercial ties between Israel and New Hampshire.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, however, condemned the order as “a total assault on our First Amendment rights.” CAIR, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, has successfully challenged similar regulations in other states.

Other news
Andrew Tate gives a thumbs up upon exiting the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, lost an appeal on Thursday against a court's earlier decision to keep him under house arrest, his spokesperson said. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Andrew Tate loses appeal against house arrest in Romania as human trafficking case continues
Andrew Tate has lost an appeal against a court’s earlier decision to keep him under house arrest. Tate is the divisive social media personality who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
FILE - Cargo ships are seen lined up outside the Port of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. Maritime nations are finalizing a plan Thursday, July 6, 2023, to slash emissions from the shipping industry to net zero by around 2050 but experts warn the deal falls well short of what’s needed to prevent climate catastrophe. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Nations set to agree on shipping emissions cuts but fall short of aligning with climate goals
Maritime nations have been finalizing a plan Thursday to slash emissions from the shipping industry to net zero by close to 2050 but experts warn the deal falls well short of what’s needed to prevent climate catastrophe.
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
What is Threads? All your questions about Meta’s new Twitter rival, answered
Threads, Meta’s text-based app seemingly built to rival Twitter, is live. The app, billed as the text version of Meta’s photo-sharing platform Instagram, became available Wednesday night to users in more than 100 countries and millions signed up within its first hours.
FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. OceanGate, the company that owned the submersible that fatally imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic said Thursday, July 6, 2023 it has suspended operations. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)
OceanGate, owner of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic, suspends operations
The company that owned a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic says it has suspended operations.

“The government cannot tell Americans how to spend their money or who to financially support,” the group’s senior litigation attorney Gadeir Abbas said in a statement. “Boycotts have been a part of American political life since the founding of our nation, and no state order attempting to ban or limit our right to boycott can be legitimate.”

Sununu was joined at the signing by Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Gilad Erdan.