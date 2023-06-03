Israel shocks Brazil to reach U20 World Cup semifinals, Italy outs Colombia

Israel's Dor Turgeman, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the extra time of a FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Brazil at the Bicentenario stadium in San Juan, Argentina, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Israel shocked favorite Brazil 3-2 and advanced to the semifinals of the Under-20 World Cup in San Juan on Saturday.

The tense encounter featured extra-time goals and two penalty shots wasted by Israel, which will face Uruguay or the United States in the semifinals.

Italy also reached the last four in the tournament in Argentina with a 3-1 win against Colombia. Its next rival will be the winner of the match between Nigeria and South Korea on Sunday.

After a scoreless first half, Marcos Leonardo netted first for Brazil and Israel equalized with a header by Anan Khalaili four minutes later.

Matheus Nascimento made it 2-1 for Brazil in the first minute of extra time, but Hamza Shibi scored Israel’s second two minutes later from close range.

Dor David Turgeman scored the winner in injury time of the first half of extra time after dribbling past two Brazilian defenders in the penalty box.

“What an amazing goal,” said Israel’s Tay Abed. “It was a Brazilian-style goal. That’s what Dor Turgeman can do. He’s a fantastic player. He’s been one of the best players in this tournament.”

Israel squandered two penalty kicks in the second half of extra time, which drew out the drama to fulltime.

“Israel was better than Brazil, we didn’t play our best match,” said midfielder Marlon Gomes, who played extra time while injured because Brazil couldn’t make substitutions. “We couldn’t hold our lead in two different opportunities. We could have done better.”

Hours later, Italy did not suffer as much to overcome Colombia. Cesare Casadei, one of the top players of the tournament, scored with a header in the 9th minute. Tommaso Baldanzi added a second from close range in the 38th minute. Francesco Esposito made it 3-0 in the 46th minute.

Colombia reduced its deficit with a Jhojan Torres goal in the 49th minute from the edge of the box.

Italy booked its third consecutive U-20 World Cup semifinal spot.

