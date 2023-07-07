Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, shakes hands with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
Yellen visits China
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti)
Photos: 500 days in Ukraine
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
World News

Israeli army disciplines soldiers for actions during 2021 Gaza war but will not take criminal action

FILE - Hamas police officer stands guard amid the rubble of the Yazegi residential building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Israel's army announced Friday, July 7, 2023, that it has disciplined five officers, but would not file criminal charges, for their actions during Israel's 2021 war in the Gaza Strip — a conflict in which human rights advocates say Israel committed war crimes. (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)
1 of 3 | 

FILE - Hamas police officer stands guard amid the rubble of the Yazegi residential building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Israel’s army announced Friday, July 7, 2023, that it has disciplined five officers, but would not file criminal charges, for their actions during Israel’s 2021 war in the Gaza Strip — a conflict in which human rights advocates say Israel committed war crimes. (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A blast from an Israeli airstrike on a building in Gaza City throws dust and debris on May 13, 2021, as Hamas and Israel traded more rockets and airstrikes and Jewish-Arab violence raged across Israel at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Israel's army announced Friday, July 7, 2023, that it has disciplined five officers, but would not file criminal charges, for their actions during Israel's 2021 war in the Gaza Strip — a conflict in which human rights advocates say Israel committed war crimes. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa, File)
2 of 3 | 

FILE - A blast from an Israeli airstrike on a building in Gaza City throws dust and debris on May 13, 2021, as Hamas and Israel traded more rockets and airstrikes and Jewish-Arab violence raged across Israel at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Israel’s army announced Friday, July 7, 2023, that it has disciplined five officers, but would not file criminal charges, for their actions during Israel’s 2021 war in the Gaza Strip — a conflict in which human rights advocates say Israel committed war crimes. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Neighbors walk through a severely damaged home, after a neighboring building was destroyed by an airstrike prior to a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Magazzi, the Gaza Strip. Israel's army announced Friday, July 7, 2023, that it has disciplined five officers, but would not file criminal charges, for their actions during Israel's 2021 war in the Gaza Strip — a conflict in which human rights advocates say Israel committed war crimes. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
3 of 3 | 

FILE - Neighbors walk through a severely damaged home, after a neighboring building was destroyed by an airstrike prior to a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Israel, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Magazzi, the Gaza Strip. Israel’s army announced Friday, July 7, 2023, that it has disciplined five officers, but would not file criminal charges, for their actions during Israel’s 2021 war in the Gaza Strip — a conflict in which human rights advocates say Israel committed war crimes. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JULIA FRANKEL
 
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s army announced Friday that it has disciplined five officers, but would not file criminal charges for their actions during Israel’s 2021 war in the Gaza Strip — a conflict in which human rights advocates say Israel committed war crimes.

The soldiers, who received army reprimands for their actions, did not obey standard procedures when striking Gaza, the army statement said. It did not say when the incidents took place, what occurred or whether they involved civilian deaths.

Israel’s war with Gaza — the fourth since the militant group Hamas seized control of the region in 2007 — left over 250 Palestinians dead, while 13 people were killed in Israel.

Other news
This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo)
A drone strike in Syria kills 1 militant with Islamic State links and wounds a passerby
A paramedic group and an opposition war monitor say a drone strike believed to have been carried out by the U.S.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform live at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Springsteen has mortality on his mind but celebration in his songs at London show
Bruce Springsteen has avoided a repeat of having his microphone unplugged at Hyde Park by easily beating a late-night curfew at a London show.
FILE - A tennis player casts a shadow on the clay court of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Tennis appears set to follow the path of golf and other sports by doing business with Saudi Arabia and its $650 billion sovereign wealth fund. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
Saudi money could be headed to tennis next. Is it about sportswashing, women’s rights or both?
Tennis appears set to follow the path of golf and other sports by doing business with Saudi Arabia and its $650 billion sovereign wealth fund.
FILE - A police officer stands in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Baltimore police have arrested a 17-year-old boy who they believe was involved in a mass shooting at a block party over the holiday weekend that killed two people and wounded 28 others, officials announced Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Baltimore police arrest 17-year-old suspect in block party shooting
Baltimore police say they’ve arrested a 17-year-old boy they believe was involved in a mass shooting at a block party that killed two people and wounded 28 others.

Israeli aircraft struck hundreds of targets in Gaza, and Hamas launched over 4,000 rockets at Israel.

Human rights groups have harshly criticized the conduct of Israeli forces during the 11-day war. New York-based Human Rights Watch has said the actions of the Israeli army amounted to war crimes, including attacks that had “no evident military targets,” and resulted in the deaths of dozens of civilians. The International Criminal Court has opened an investigation into Israeli actions in Gaza dating back to 2014.

Israel blames Gaza’s Hamas militant group for the civilian casualties, saying it launches attacks and takes cover in residential areas.

Friday’s statement said the army had investigated the actions of five officers, including three with the rank of colonel.

The army statement said that in one incident, two officers were involved in striking a target at an unauthorized range.

In a second incident, an officer received a warning for “negligence for incriminating a target in violation of the mandatory procedure.” Another officer was reprimanded for a “lack of sufficient control in the striking unit cell.”

In the third incident, an officer erred in “targeting procedure.”

A review of the officers’ actions by Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, an army inspector, found that none “crossed the criminal threshold,” the statement said.

It also said most officers had received reprimands, but gave few additional details.

Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine director of Human Rights Watch, said the punishments were relatively light and did not amount to a real form of accountability for the destruction Israeli airstrikes wrought on Gaza.

“Entire families were wiped out, and high-rise buildings with scores of homes and businesses were reduced to rubble,” Shakir said. “That requires a much more serious investigation and real consequences imposed, not only on those who carried out the attacks but on those who authorized them. What took place does not appear to be that.”

The announcement came on the heels of Israel’s raid this week on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, which was also criticized by the international community, including a rare condemnation from the U.N. chief, for possible human rights violations.

The Jenin raid — Israel’s largest military operation in the West Bank in two decades — left 12 Palestinians dead and over a hundred civilians injured. One Israeli soldier was also killed.