Iran-US prisoner exchange
Hunter Biden sues IRS
Russell Brand
Hispanic Heritage Month
Dallas Cowboys
World News

German ambassador’s attendance at Israeli court hearing ignites diplomatic spat

 
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli government has complained to Germany after the German ambassador attended a high-profile Supreme Court hearing last week looking at the legality of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul, an Israeli diplomatic official said Monday.

The complaint, sent at the order of Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, sparked a rare diplomatic spat between the two allies, with German leaders defending their ambassador against the criticism.

The Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was discussing behind-the-scenes diplomacy, said that Israel had relayed its “dismay” through diplomatic channels, including the Israeli Embassy in Berlin.

“This was a decision taken by the highest figure in the ministry,” he added. Cohen is a close ally of Netanyahu.

Other news
Tell es-Sultan archaeological near Jericho, West Bank, site is seen Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. A U.N. conference voted Sunday to list the site as a World Heritage Site in Palestine, a decision likely to anger Israel, which controls the territory and does not recognize a Palestinian state.(AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Israel criticizes UN vote to list ruins near ancient Jericho as World Heritage Site in Palestine
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says he will meet billionaire businessman Elon Musk during a trip to the United States. Netanyahu’s office declined to discuss the agenda for the meeting on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. But it comes at a time that Musk is facing accusations of tolerating antisemitic messages on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, Pool, File)
Israel’s Netanyahu is to meet Elon Musk. Their sit-down comes as X faces antisemitism controversy
FILE - Campaign posters for far-right Israeli lawmaker Bezalel Smotrich, now the Minister of Finance, are strung across a road sign marking an entrance to an area under Palestinian control, near the West Bank town of Nablus, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Smotrich assumed new powers from the military over the occupied territory this year. As the first minister to oversee civilian life in the West Bank, his role amounts to a recognition that Israel's occupation is not temporary, but permanent, observers say. (AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo, File)
Israel’s finance minister now governs the West Bank. Critics see steps toward permanent control

Last Tuesday’s hearing was the first challenge to Netanyahu’s contentious judicial overhaul, which has bitterly divided the Israeli public and put the country on the brink of a constitutional crisis.

Ahead of the hearing, German Ambassador Steffen Seibert posted a video of himself on X, formerly known as Twitter, inside the courtroom under the heading: “The place to be this morning.” It included the Hebrew hashtag for Israel’s Supreme Court.

“I think something important is happening here for Israeli democracy,” he said, speaking in Hebrew. “We, as friends of Israel, are watching the Supreme Court with great interest and I wanted to see for myself.” Seibert did not express an opinion on the case in the video.

In New York, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended his government’s envoy against the Israeli criticism.

“The German ambassador is a very committed man with very clear principles. And I believe that everyone knows that -- including in Israel,” Scholz told journalists.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock added that it is the “everyday business of diplomats” to monitor developments in foreign countries. “It’s also normal to go to public hearings or public court cases -- it’s part of his job,” she said.

Scholz and Netanyahu are scheduled to meet Tuesday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.