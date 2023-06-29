Israel’s Mossad spy agency says its agents in Iran busted an alleged plot against Israelis in Cyprus

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
World News

Israel’s Mossad spy agency says its agents in Iran busted an alleged plot against Israelis in Cyprus

 
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Mossad spy service announced on Thursday that its agents inside Iran seized the head of an alleged Iranian hit squad that planned to kill Israeli businesspeople in Cyprus.

The Mossad, which rarely speaks to the media, said the man had given investigators a detailed “confession.” It said the information was relayed to authorities in Cyprus, where security services dismantled the cell.

The Israeli claim could not be immediately verified, and there was no immediate comment from Cyprus or Iran.

Other news
FILE - An employee walks by banners with name and sign of energy firm Eni at Strovolos area in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. The chief executive of energy company Eni said Tuesday, June 27, 2023, that Cyprus-Israeli plans for a pipeline to move offshore natural gas from the two countries to Cyprus is “part of our discussion” with the Cypriot government. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)
Eni chief executive says plan for pipeline to move gas to Cyprus ‘part of our discussion’
The chief executive of the Eni energy company says Cyprus-Israeli plans for a pipeline to move offshore natural gas from those two countries to Cyprus are “part of our discussion” with the Cypriot government.
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides talks to the media at the presidential palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Christodoulides gave an account of his first 100 days in office during a news conference. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Cyprus president declares ‘zero tolerance’ policy on evasion of Russia sanctions
The president of Cyprus has pledged a “zero tolerance” policy toward any Cypriot citizen or company helping to evade international sanctions imposed on Russia following last year’s invasion of Ukraine.
In this photo provided by Cyprus Press and Information Office, Cyprus President Nicos Christodoulides, second right, former Cyprus' President Nikos Anastasiades, second left, and President of AUB, Fadlo R. Khuri, left, stand around a plaque, near to the American University of Beirut building under construction, in the western coastal city of Paphos, Cyprus, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Cyprus bested 15 other countries as the most suitable to host the American University of Beirut's first overseas campus, the president of the world-renowned institution said. (Stavros Ioannides /Cyprus Press and Information Office via AP)
American University of Beirut president says Cyprus campus key to institution’s global outreach
The president of the American University of Beirut says Cyprus bested 15 other countries as the most suitable to host the institution’s first overseas campus.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets the people as arrives in the Turkish occupied area of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, June 12, 2023. Erdogan is in the Turkish occupied area of north part of the Cyprus island on his first trip after his re-election after the May 28 presidential election. (AP Photo/Nedim Enginsoy)
Turkey’s president unwavering on two-state policy to resolve Cyprus’ ethnic division
Turkey’s president says any deal resolving Cyprus’ ethnic division of nearly half a century must be based on recognition of a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in the island nation’s northern third.

“We will reach whoever foments terrorism against Jews and Israelis around the world, including on Iranian soil,” said the Mossad statement, quoting an unnamed senior agency official.

Israel considers Iran its greatest enemy, citing the Iranian government’s calls for Israel’s destruction and support for hostile militant groups. It also accuses Iran of trying to develop a nuclear bomb — a claim that Iran denies.

Israel routinely strikes Iranian targets in neighboring Syria and is believed to be behind a string of attacks on Iranian nuclear experts and facilities inside Iran over the years. Five years ago, Israel unveiled a vast collection of documents about Iran’s nuclear program that it said the Mossad had stolen from a warehouse in Iran.

On Thursday, Israel released footage of a man it identified as the head of the Iranian cell, Yusef Shahabazi Abbasalilu, saying on camera that he received his orders from Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps.

He further says he scoped out the target and took photos of the target’s home in Cyprus but fled the Mediterranean island nation and returned to Iran after being alerted that police were looking for him.

It was not clear if the man spoke under duress.

“In the wake of the information that he gave to investigators, the cell was dismantled in an operation by the Cypriot security services,” the Mossad statement said.

The claim, and the identity of the man in the video, could not be independently verified. Cypriot authorities would not comment when repeatedly queried by The Associated Press, saying only that “they don’t discuss matters of national security.”

Israel has long claimed that Iran is plotting to attack Israeli targets around the world and urged citizens to be careful when traveling abroad.

An Azeri man is on trial in Cyprus, a close Israeli ally, on suspicion that he planned to carry out the contract killings of Israelis living in Cyprus.